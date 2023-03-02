Melbourne Yiddish treasure, Danielle Charak passed away, and more news with Shane Desiatnik

Melbourne Yiddish treasure, Danielle charak passed away, and more new with Shane Desiatnik
Credit: Getty Images/John W Banagan
Shane Desiatnik with the latest from the Australian Jewish community. Melbourne’s ‘Yiddish treasure’ Danielle Charak after she passed away at the age of 84 following a long battle with cancer. The latest updates on Malka Leifer's trial, the Adelaide Writers' Festival fallour, and former PM Bennet visit to Sydeny and Melbourne
