Netanyahu Presents His Newly Formed Government

Rafi Mann 1.1.23
Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, center, and his wife Sara gesture after first exit poll results for the Israeli Parliamentary election at his party's headquarters in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Source: AP / Maya Alleruzzo/AP/AAP Image
Published 1 January 2023 at 8:53pm
By Amit Rehak
Presented by Amit Rehak
Source: SBS
Professor Rafi Mann reports on the latest news and events from Israel
Published 1 January 2023 at 8:53pm
By Amit Rehak
Presented by Amit Rehak
Source: SBS
Share