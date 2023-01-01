SBS Hebrew

Netanyahu Presents His Newly Formed Government

The Israeli Government

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, center, and his wife Sara gesture after first exit poll results for the Israeli Parliamentary election at his party's headquarters in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Source: AP / Maya Alleruzzo/AP/AAP Image

Published 1 January 2023 at 8:53pm
By Amit Rehak
Presented by Amit Rehak
Professor Rafi Mann reports on the latest news and events from Israel

Rafi Mann 1.1.23
