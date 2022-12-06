SBS Hebrew

Paradigm Shift of The Ancient Game of Chess

SBS Hebrew

Think like a machine.png

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 December 2022 at 2:37pm, updated 6 December 2022 at 2:40pm
By Amit Rehak
Presented by Amit Rehak
Source: SBS

An interview with Zeev Zohar

Published 6 December 2022 at 2:37pm, updated 6 December 2022 at 2:40pm
By Amit Rehak
Presented by Amit Rehak
Source: SBS
Zeev Zohar lucidly explains how the computer has changed the way that top chess players think and play chess nowadays. A.I and machine learning have challenged many of the well established paradigms relating to "correct" chess playing. There are various implications of that paradigm shift well beyond the domain of chess.

Zeev also tells us about a very moving voluntary project he has been involved with. Enabling Holocaust survivor Dr Mark Rubinstein to participate in an international chess tournament.

Zeev has written several books, that can be found on the net.




Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian and Israeli flags

Paul Israel in conversation with Eitan Drori - Australians/Israelis supporting the Socceroos

HarrySheezel

Harry Sheezel Made Jewish History as the Number Three Pick in The AFL Draft

SBS news

Prof. Rafi Mann with his news report in Hebrew

Jerusalem

The Jerusalem Report