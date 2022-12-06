Paradigm Shift of The Ancient Game of Chess

Zeev Zohar lucidly explains how the computer has changed the way that top chess players think and play chess nowadays. A.I and machine learning have challenged many of the well established paradigms relating to "correct" chess playing. There are various implications of that paradigm shift well beyond the domain of chess.





Zeev also tells us about a very moving voluntary project he has been involved with. Enabling Holocaust survivor Dr Mark Rubinstein to participate in an international chess tournament.



