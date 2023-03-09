Pauline Hanson in 1997 SBS interview with Nitza Lowenstein
I am honoured to celebrate this week 35 years of my passion as a journalist, producer, and broadcaster at SBS Radio.
Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of interviewing high-profile personalities and covering a diverse range of issues while promoting dialogue, understanding, and tolerance.
I am immensely grateful to you, my loyal listeners and to SBS for making a difference & a positive impact on the lives of thousands of Australians.
To celebrate 35 years, I searched SBS archives and would like to bring you today an historic interview with Pauline Hanson when she entered politics in 1997
What is interesting is that when you listen to Pauline Hanson, my interview is still very relevant.