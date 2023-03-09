Pauline Hanson in 1997 SBS interview with Nitza Lowenstein



I am honoured to celebrate this week 35 years of my passion as a journalist, producer, and broadcaster at SBS Radio.



Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of interviewing high-profile personalities and covering a diverse range of issues while promoting dialogue, understanding, and tolerance.



I am immensely grateful to you, my loyal listeners and to SBS for making a difference & a positive impact on the lives of thousands of Australians.



To celebrate 35 years, I searched SBS archives and would like to bring you today an historic interview with Pauline Hanson when she entered politics in 1997

