Peta Jones Pellach reports on Israel's condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II (English)

Queen Elizabeth II has died at age 96

Queen Elizabeth II has died at age 96 Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Published 11 September 2022 at 2:37pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Peta Jones Pellach reports on Israel's condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and Israel's rejection of calls to review rules of engagement.... (SBS Jerusalem Report in English)

Peta Jones Pellach reports on Israel's condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth and Israel's rejection of calls to review rules of engagement.
