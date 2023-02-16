Rabbi Jacqueline Ninio is celebrating 25 years at the Emanuel Synagogue Sydney

Rabbi Jacqueline Ninio The Emanuel Synagogue Sydney - Copy.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Rabbi Jacqueline Ninio is celebrating 25 years at the Emanuel Synagogue Sydney Find out who is Rabbi Ninio, the history of the Synagogue and more about the dynamic, pluralist Jewish congregation committed to Jewish tradition, creating community and celebrating diversity.

Sydney is preparing to host thousands of people at the World Pride festival this week, a rainbow spectacle celebrating LGBTIQ+ community and culture.

The Jewish community is preparing as well.

For many years the Emanuel Synagogue has hosted Dayenu’s Mardi Gras Shabbat dinner, attracting hundreds of community members and overseas guests in the lead up to the Mardi Gras Parade.

Our guest is Rabbi Jacqueline Ninio, from the Emanuel Synagogue, the biggest Jewish congregation in Sydney, who will host Shabbat Dinner and march at the Mardi Gras this year. Rabbi Ninio, one of five Rabbis at the synagogue, also told us about herself and her thriving growing community
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Jewish Community Update

Peace Garden at Glen Eira for Israel's 75th, Shane Desiatnik

MALKA LEIFER COURT

Malka Leifer's Trial SBS Update in Hebrew 12.2.2023

SBS Jerusalem report in Hebrew Getty Images Nick Brundle Photography.jpg

Prof Rafi Mann: Israel is in Crisis (Hebrew) 12.2.2023

NEWS World Hebrew English.jpg

SBS News in Hebrew 12.2.2023