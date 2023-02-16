Rabbi Jacqueline Ninio is celebrating 25 years at the Emanuel Synagogue Sydney

Sydney is preparing to host thousands of people at the World Pride festival this week, a rainbow spectacle celebrating LGBTIQ+ community and culture.
The Jewish community is preparing as well.
For many years the Emanuel Synagogue has hosted Dayenu’s Mardi Gras Shabbat dinner, attracting hundreds of community members and overseas guests in the lead up to the Mardi Gras Parade.
Our guest is Rabbi Jacqueline Ninio, from the Emanuel Synagogue, the biggest Jewish congregation in Sydney, who will host Shabbat Dinner and march at the Mardi Gras this year. Rabbi Ninio, one of five Rabbis at the synagogue, also told us about herself and her thriving growing community