SBS News in Hebrew 12.3.2023

Peta Jones Pellach reports on Dizengoff St attack & huge protests against the government's judicial overhaul

Pauline Hanson in 1997 SBS interview with Nitza Lowenstein

Yoseph Haddad’s vision, to keep Israel’s identity as a Jewish, democratic state (Hebrew)

Elie Wiesel, Nobel laureate in 1988 SBS Interview with Nitza Lowenstein (Hebrew)