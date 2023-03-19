SBS News in Hebrew 19 March, 2023

SBS News in Hebrew 19 March, 2023Play16:13 Source: SBSGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (14.85MB) SBS News in Hebrew 19 March, 2023SBS News in Hebrew 19 March, 2023ShareLatest podcast episodesProtests resume in Israel after Netanyahu rejects compromise, Rafi Mann HebrewSBS Anti-judicial protests continue in Israel, the Jerusalem report in English with Peta Jones PellachTo Life! with Chaim Topol, Fiddler on the Roof, SBS 2005 interview in EnglishTradition, tradition! Chaim Topol, Fiddler on the Roof SBS 2005 interview in Hebrew