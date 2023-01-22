SBS News in Hebrew 22.1.2023

SBS News in Hebrew 22.1.2023Play13:37 Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.47MB) SBS News in Hebrew 22.1.2023SBS News in Hebrew 22.1.2023ShareLatest podcast episodesRafi Mann reports from Jerusalem on the first challenges of Netanyahu's CabinetPeta Jones Pellach, reporting for SBS from the Jerusalem demonstrationSBS Yiddish,The death of Renee Geyer, singer daughter of Holocaust survivorsSBS Shalom Australia, Legendary Aussie Jewish singer Renee Geyer died at 69