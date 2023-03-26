SBS News in Hebrew 26.3.2023

SBS News in Hebrew 26.3.2023Play14:13 Source: SBSGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (13.02MB) SBS News in Hebrew 26.3.2023SBS News in Hebrew 26.3.2023ShareLatest podcast episodesPeta Jones Pellach reports on Defense Minister Gallant's call for the Gov.t to halt its legislative blitzI am a proud Israeli Arab wanting to keep Israel’s identity as a Jewish, democratic state”, Yoseph HaddadAB Yehoshua, award winning writer, in SBS 1996 Interview with Nitza LowensteinHistory making, 18-year-old Harry Sheezel, first Jewish AFL star