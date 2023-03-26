SBS News in Hebrew 26.3.2023

Latest podcast episodes

Peta Jones Pellach reports on Defense Minister Gallant's call for the Gov.t to halt its legislative blitz

I am a proud Israeli Arab wanting to keep Israel’s identity as a Jewish, democratic state”, Yoseph Haddad

AB Yehoshua, award winning writer, in SBS 1996 Interview with Nitza Lowenstein

Australian Jewish Community Update

History making, 18-year-old Harry Sheezel, first Jewish AFL star