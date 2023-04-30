SBS News in Hebrew 30.4.2023

SBS NEWS Hebrew

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

SBS News in Hebrew 30.4.2023

SBS News in Hebrew 30.4.2023
Share

Latest podcast episodes

ISRAEL INDEPENDENCE DAY Yom Ha’atzmaut

Israel turns 75 with celebrations and anti Judicial reform protests, Peta Jones Pellach in English

ISRAEL-INDEPENDENCE Yom Ha’atzmaut

Israel turns 75 amid deep divide. Prof Rafi Mann in Hebrew

Israel Independence Day Anniversary Celebration, Yom Ha'atzmaut, with Israeli flags.

Gil Troy, Achievements & Challenges of Israel at 75, interview in English

ISRAEL-POLITICS-ANNIVERSARY-INDEPENDENCE Yom Ha’atzmaut

Australian Jewish community celebrates Israel's 75th, Shane Desiatnik