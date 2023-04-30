SBS News in Hebrew 30.4.2023

SBS News in Hebrew 30.4.2023Play15:43 Source: SBSGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (14.38MB) SBS News in Hebrew 30.4.2023SBS News in Hebrew 30.4.2023ShareLatest podcast episodesIsrael turns 75 with celebrations and anti Judicial reform protests, Peta Jones Pellach in EnglishIsrael turns 75 amid deep divide. Prof Rafi Mann in HebrewGil Troy, Achievements & Challenges of Israel at 75, interview in EnglishAustralian Jewish community celebrates Israel's 75th, Shane Desiatnik