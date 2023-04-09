Shane Desiatnik: "Malka Leifer has been found guilty on six charges"

Malka Leifer

Source: AAP

Shane Desiatnik says the jury delivered its verdicts in her landmark seven-week trial last week

The former Adass Israel School principal was on trial for alleged sexual assaults on students Elly Sapper, Dassi Erlich and Nicole Meyer.

The charges related to acts she allegedly committed at Adass Israel school between 2003 and 2007.
