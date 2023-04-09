Shane Desiatnik: "Malka Leifer has been found guilty on six charges"Play15:39 Source: AAPGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (14.34MB) Shane Desiatnik says the jury delivered its verdicts in her landmark seven-week trial last weekThe former Adass Israel School principal was on trial for alleged sexual assaults on students Elly Sapper, Dassi Erlich and Nicole Meyer.The charges related to acts she allegedly committed at Adass Israel school between 2003 and 2007.ShareLatest podcast episodesKeren Alefans: "Roman Zdorov Did Not Murder Tair Rada. Full Stop"The Passover Kushiot (Questions)A weekend of Protests, Rockets from Syria and Lebanon, and Terror AttacksWhat are Some of The Spiritual Meanings of Passover