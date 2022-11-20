The Head on Photo Festival

Moshe Rosenzveig OAM is the founder, creative director and lead curator of Head On Photo Festival, Australia's premier photography event, showcasing the work of international and local photographers of all genres and career stages.





Moshe’s career spans over 40 years as a photojournalist, commercial photographer, educator and an award-winning television producer/director at SBS Television. Moshe’s work has been screened, published and exhibited in Australia and overseas.





He has led the judging panels for the annual Head On Awards since 2004 in Portrait, Landscape, Mobile, Photobook, Moving Image and Student categories. Moshe has also served as a judge for numerous awards including the City of Sydney’s Art & About and the Walkley Prize for Photojournalism, portfolio reviewer in Rencontre d’Arles and is a nominator for Joop Swart Masterclass and Prix Pictet.





Moshe has Masters in Journalism from the University of Technology, Sydney where he also taught photojournalism as well as in many other higher education institutions.





In 2018, Moshe was awarded an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for his contribution to Visual Arts, in particular, photography.



