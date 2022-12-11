The Latest News in Yiddish (11.12.22)

The NSW Government and Police announced a $1m reward for information that could lead to the arrests of those responsible for the bombings of the Israeli Consulate and the Hakoah Club in Sydney, on the 23rd December 1982, two terrorist crimes that have never been solved, despite nearly 40 years of police investigations.
The group Parliamentary Friends of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance has written to Australian Universities, to urge them to adopt the Alliances Working Definition of Antisemitism.
Prominent Australian politicians and guests attended the Israeli Ambassador Amir Maimon’s celebration of the 75 anniversary of passing of resolution 181 at the UN that led to the establishment of Israel, and at which the Israeli Embassy was presented with a portrait of the Australian Labor politician and diplomat Doc Evatt, who was instrumental in the passage of the resolution.