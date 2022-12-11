SBS Hebrew

The Latest News in Yiddish (11.12.22)

Published 11 December 2022 at 10:12am
By Alex Dafner
Presented by Alex Dafner
Alex Dafner reports on the latest news in the Yiddish language

The NSW Government and Police announced a $1m reward for information that could lead to the arrests of those responsible for the bombings of the Israeli Consulate and the Hakoah Club in Sydney, on the 23rd December 1982, two terrorist crimes that have never been solved, despite nearly 40 years of police investigations.

The group Parliamentary Friends of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance has written to Australian Universities, to urge them to adopt the Alliances Working Definition of Antisemitism.

Prominent Australian politicians and guests attended the Israeli Ambassador Amir Maimon’s celebration of the 75 anniversary of passing of resolution 181 at the UN that led to the establishment of Israel, and at which the Israeli Embassy was presented with a portrait of the Australian Labor politician and diplomat Doc Evatt, who was instrumental in the passage of the resolution.
