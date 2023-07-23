The News in Hebrew (23.7.23)Play10:31Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.63MB) The latest news in Hebrew, as heard on the SBS Hebrew programShareLatest podcast episodesA.I, Cyber Threats and Medical Charity with Shaul LeviThe Australian Jewish News With Shane DesiatnikThe Passing of Controversial Legislation in the Knesset, and The Ensuing Protests in Israel.Government Votes Against The 'Reasonability' Legislation on First Call, Thousands Protest in The Streets