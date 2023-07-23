The News in Hebrew (23.7.23)

NEWS World Hebrew English.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The latest news in Hebrew, as heard on the SBS Hebrew program

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Shaul Levi.jpg

A.I, Cyber Threats and Medical Charity with Shaul Levi

Sydney Great Synagogue

The Australian Jewish News With Shane Desiatnik

ISRAEL PROTEST

The Passing of Controversial Legislation in the Knesset, and The Ensuing Protests in Israel.

Israel: Israel: Anti judicial reform protest in Ben Gurion Airport

Government Votes Against The 'Reasonability' Legislation on First Call, Thousands Protest in The Streets