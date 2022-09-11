The Queen, the British Jews and Israel (English)
File photo dated 22/3/2000 of Queen Elizabeth II receiving flowers from members of the crowd in Central Park, Bourke, Australia, a small settlement of 3,600 people, 500 miles (800kms) north west of Sydney. Credit: Fiona Hanson/PA
Published 11 September 2022 at 2:49pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Source: SBS
The Queen, the British Jews and Israel (English)
Published 11 September 2022 at 2:49pm
By Nitza Lowenstein
Presented by Nitza Lowenstein
Source: SBS
Share