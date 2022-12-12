The Story Behind Elish's Notebooks

82-year-old Elisheva Rise passed away. As her children clear out her home, they find journals she secretly wrote to each of them documenting their lives from their birth until her last day. Every evening she would sit in her kibbutz home and write to her 7 children, whom she had never hugged nor kissed. Following the treasure she left behind, they embark on an emotional and painful journey, learning about childhood, motherhood, and parenting.