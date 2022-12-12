SBS Hebrew

The Story Behind Elish's Notebooks

Elishs Notebooks

The kids of Elisheva Rise Source: Supplied / Golan Rise

Published 12 December 2022 at 9:44pm
By Amit Rehak
Presented by Amit Rehak
Director Golan Rise is talking about his movie "Elish's Notebooks"

82-year-old Elisheva Rise passed away. As her children clear out her home, they find journals she secretly wrote to each of them documenting their lives from their birth until her last day. Every evening she would sit in her kibbutz home and write to her 7 children, whom she had never hugged nor kissed. Following the treasure she left behind, they embark on an emotional and painful journey, learning about childhood, motherhood, and parenting.
