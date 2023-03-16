Tradition, tradition! Chaim Topol, Fiddler on the Roof SBS 2005 interview in Hebrew

Chaim Topol, Fiddler on the Roof SBS 2005 interview in Hebrew, with Nitza Lowenstein. A special tribute to Chaim Topol who died on 8 March 2023 at 87

Chaim Topol, Fiddler on the Roof SBS 2005 interview in Hebrew
Chaim Topol, the Israeli actor known for playing Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof, died 8 March, a week ago, aged 87. Topol has been struggling with a multi-year battle with Alzheimer's. Throughout his career, Topol has received numerous awards and honours, including a Golden Globe for Best Actor for his role in the film version of Fiddler on the Roof, and the Israel Prize for lifetime achievement in the arts.
Nitza Lowenstein met Topol in Sydney in 2005 and interviewed him
Nitza remembers Topol as very modest and humble person.
Enjoy the interviews with Topol conducted in 2005, in Hebrew

 

