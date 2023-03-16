Tradition, tradition! Chaim Topol, Fiddler on the Roof SBS 2005 interview in Hebrew

Chaim Topol, Fiddler on the Roof SBS 2005 interview in Hebrew



Chaim Topol, the Israeli actor known for playing Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof, died 8 March, a week ago, aged 87. Topol has been struggling with a multi-year battle with Alzheimer's. Throughout his career, Topol has received numerous awards and honours, including a Golden Globe for Best Actor for his role in the film version of Fiddler on the Roof , and the Israel Prize for lifetime achievement in the arts.



Nitza Lowenstein met Topol in Sydney in 2005 and interviewed him



Nitza remembers Topol as very modest and humble person.



Enjoy the interviews with Topol conducted in 2005, in Hebrew









