Travelling Overseas During The Holiday Season

Taipei's national theatre

Taipei's national theatre

Published 28 December 2022 at 10:58pm, updated 29 December 2022 at 9:13am
By Amit Rehak
Presented by Amit Rehak
Post-pandemic. Many Israelis and Australians are finally travelling overseas. Do we still need a proof of vaccination? which countries are concidered safe to travel to?

Jonathan Sattler reports from Asia, talking about some of the major events during the year of 2022 (COVID). Jonathan also talks about some new travelling rules in the Asian continent, particularly when visiting as tourists.
