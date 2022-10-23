SBS Hebrew

Why the Australian Government announced they reversing their decision about Jerusalem's status ?

SBS Hebrew

City Economy As U.S. President Recognizes Jerusalem As Israel's Capital

The Palestinians said they were recalling their envoy to the US after Donald Trump's Jerusalem decision. Pictured is the Temple Mount in east Jerusalem. Source: Getty / Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 October 2022 at 10:50pm
By Amit Rehak
Presented by Amit Rehak
Source: SBS

What are the real reasons that the current Labour government announced their decision to reverse west Jerusalem's status, and not to recognise it as the capital of Israel ? A conversation with Dr. Ran Porat, an Historian specialising in Israel and the Middle East.

Published 23 October 2022 at 10:50pm
By Amit Rehak
Presented by Amit Rehak
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

AD5.jpeg

An Interview with Albert Dadon AM

Five best cities to find jobs in Australia.

A Second Anti-semitic Attack on an Israeli Restaurant in Brisbane

Jerusalem

Israel has slammed Canberra’s decision to withdraw recognition of west Jerusalem as its capital

jerusalem_report_in_english_new.jpg

Peta Jones Pellach: "Prime Minister Yair Lapid says Jerusalem is the eternal undivided capital of Israel"