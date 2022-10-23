Why the Australian Government announced they reversing their decision about Jerusalem's status ?
The Palestinians said they were recalling their envoy to the US after Donald Trump's Jerusalem decision. Pictured is the Temple Mount in east Jerusalem. Source: Getty / Getty Images
Published 23 October 2022 at 10:50pm
By Amit Rehak
Presented by Amit Rehak
Source: SBS
What are the real reasons that the current Labour government announced their decision to reverse west Jerusalem's status, and not to recognise it as the capital of Israel ? A conversation with Dr. Ran Porat, an Historian specialising in Israel and the Middle East.
