Yonatan Nir, An Award-Winning Documentary Filmmaker

Source: Supplied / Yonatan Nir

Published 7 December 2022 at 9:24pm
By Amit Rehak
Presented by Amit Rehak
Yonatan's films were broadcast on the world's leading TV channels and won several awards in prestigious international film festivals.

We talked to Yonatan about his very moving documentary about Wilfrid Israel. We also heard about the marvellous project that Yonatan is running, together with Almog and Omer, a weekly screening of quality Israeli films as well as interviews with the directors of those films. Anyone could register in the website below and watch the films and interviews free of charge.

