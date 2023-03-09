Yoseph Haddad’s vision, to keep Israel’s identity as a Jewish, democratic state (Hebrew)

Yoseph Haddad, is an Israeli-Arab, a fierce defender of Israel.



Born in Haifa and grew up in Nazareth, he is working to bridge the gaps between Arabs and Jews in Israeli society. I met Yoseph Haddad last week in Sydney. He the founder and CEO of Together Vouch for each other to increase understanding, harmony and partnership between Israelis and Arabs. His vision is to keep Israel’s identity as a Jewish and a democratic state.



Despite being proud of his identity as an Israeli Arab and Christian he said that he will fight to keep Israel as a Jewish state to ensure it stays a democracy.

