10 easy rangoli designs for Diwali 2020

SBS Hindi brings you easy patterns to replicate this Diwali to decorate your house.

Diwali

Source: Getty Images/Anshu Ajitsaria

Rangoli is an art form from India in which patterns are created on the floor in living rooms or courtyards using materials such as coloured rice, dry flour, coloured sand or flower petals.

It is usually done to decorate your house during Diwali and other Indian festivals like Onam, Pongal.

RECOMMENDED:

Diwali in Australia: What you can and cannot do with COVID-19 restrictions

Advertisement


SBS Hindi brings you easy intricate patterns to replicate this Diwali to decorate your house.

Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali!





















READ MORE

‘Warmest greetings to everyone celebrating Diwali’: Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s special wishes for the Indian community in Australia



People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your jurisdiction's restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Please check the relevant guidelines for your state or territory: 
NSW,
Victoria
Queensland
Western Australia
South Australia
Northern Territory
ACT
Tasmania


Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share
1 min read
Published 11 November 2020 at 4:40pm, updated 3 October 2022 at 6:07pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Related articles

09:05

Diwali 2022: Diwali flavour brightens up Blacktown mood

Victorian Premier lights Diyas at first state Diwali reception

Sydney Opera House turns gold for Diwali

Australian PM sends Diwali greetings

What is Diwali and how do Australian communities celebrate it?

07:28

India report: Indian PM Modi discusses Ukraine conflict with President Zelenskyy

07:24

India report: World Bank cuts India's growth forecast to 6.5% for 2022-23

09:28

India report : India defeats South Africa in the second ODI cricket match