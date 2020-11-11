10 easy rangoli designs for Diwali 2020

Rangoli is an art form from India in which patterns are created on the floor in living rooms or courtyards using materials such as coloured rice, dry flour, coloured sand or flower petals.





It is usually done to decorate your house during Diwali and other Indian festivals like Onam, Pongal.





SBS Hindi brings you easy intricate patterns to replicate this Diwali to decorate your house.





Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali!







































































