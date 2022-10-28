sandeep.jpg
Australia Submarines
Man with old father reading a document at home
WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg
No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

11:58

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

05:30

Budget 2022: Visa boost for parents and professionals, but Indian Australians say it's 'not enough'
'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'

11:53

sandeep.jpg
Australia Submarines
Man with old father reading a document at home
WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

11:58

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

05:30

Budget 2022: Visa boost for parents and professionals, but Indian Australians say it's 'not enough'
'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'

11:53

News and Features

07:10
APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

11:36
Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

Conservative leadership bid

‘Moment of pride’: Indian Australians hail Rishi Sunak's 'significant' appointment as British PM

07:46
Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists

11:55
FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS Hindi News 25 October 2022: Prime minister promises a 'family-friendly' budget

diw2.jpg

Victorian Premier lights Diyas at first state Diwali reception

Radio

sbs_podcast_image_hindi_3000x3000.png

Hindi

Radio

Scheduled
Tomorrow, 6:00am - 7:00am
Hindi
26/10/20221:00:00
Hindi
25/10/20221:00:00
Hindi
24/10/20221:00:00
Hindi
23/10/20221:00:00
Hindi
22/10/20221:00:00
More

Podcast

sbs_podcast_image_hindi_3000x3000.png

SBS Hindi

Podcast

Other ways to listen

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022
एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022
27/10/202209:08
No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets
No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets
27/10/202211:58
Fiji news : 27 October 2022
Fiji news : 27 October 2022
27/10/202205:30
'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'
'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'
27/10/202211:53
India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics
India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics
26/10/202207:10
More

More Podcasts from SBS Hindi

Settlement Guide Hindi

COVID-19 Special

SBS Hindi

Advertisement

Mind your Health

Health & Wellbeing Support

News and Current Affairs

09:05
Australia T20 World Cup Cricket

India report: India beat Pakistan at the MCG in a thrilling Men's T20 World Cup match

12:13
VIC FLOODS

SBS Hindi News 20 October 2022: High alert as residents brace for flooding on NSW-Victorian border

11:41
VIC FLOODS

SBS Hindi News 18 October 2022: Federal government extends one-off flood support payments

Shubham garg.jfif

Indian student stabbed in Sydney now stable; family to arrive today

08:27
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference in New Delhi, India - 31 Dec 2021

India report: Indian Finance Minister's remark about Rupee's value not sliding slammed by opposition parties

Happy Diwali

Celebrate Diwali with SBS

Advertisement

Settlement and Immigration

11:29
NSW FLOODS

SBS Hindi News 24 October 2022: Woman goes missing in floodwaters in New South Wales

saree8.jpeg

‘It breaks down barriers’: Why these Australian politicians are embracing the saree

09:55
t201.jpg

"Scene of Pakistani player tying shoelaces of Indian player on-field is etched in my heart': Indian fan

12:04
VIC FLOODS

SBS Hindi News 23 October 2022: PM indicates special considerations for disasters in the upcoming budget

07:50
Australian and Indian diaspora together pic 2 (Source SBS Hindi) .jpg

Diwali festivities at Marsden Park bring multicultural communities together

Indians living abroad

12:21
Tushar Joshi.jpg

‘Wish to work for the UN one day', Sydney Scholars India Equity Scholarship recipient aims high

09:10
Unhappy African American woman sitting in bed

Survey reveals younger women have experienced mental health issues

19:39
The SaffronGrooveProject-

The Saffron Groove Project: Racing towards Grammy Award

08:14
Bathukamma Festival celebration in Melbourne

Melbourne Telangana Forum celebrates Bathukamma festival

14:48
Tu-NRI-Banega-820-X-312--FB-banner.png

'Tu NRI Banega’ An interactive Hindi show in a mainstream festival

Hindi News is moving to a new channel

.

Advertisement

Arts and Culture

21:15
The much reduced Kohinoor, which now adorns the royal British crown

The Kohinoor diamond: How did it get this name and reach British Royals?

08:03
Dr Sushil Kumar CG Melbourne

Consul General of India in Melbourne aims to boost India-Victoria relations

07:13
ASHA Event F23. Dr Kiran Martin and Scholarship recipient Tushar Joshi, student of Master of International Relations.

Dr Kiran Martin: Bringing hope and inclusion in lives by India Equity Scholarship

08:59
Professor Suresh Bhargava

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II : ‘It was amazing being at the House of Lords in her presence’

09:22
Dr Arunima-Malik.png

‘Global-food miles are nearly 20% of total food system emissions’ Eureka prize finalist

SBS Census Explorer

How much do you really know about your community in Australia? Learn more about where you live, the language you speak, and how the country is changing.

Contact Us

Sydney
SBS Radio Sydney
Locked Bag 028
Crows Nest
NSW 1585
Australia

Tel: 1800 500 727
Email
Report a technical issue
Melbourne
SBS Radio Melbourne
Locked Bag 294
South Melbourne
Vic 3205
Australia

Tel: 1800 500 727
Give us feedback
Make an enquiry
Advertisement