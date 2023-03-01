32-year-old Indian man allegedly shot dead in Sydney by police

On 28 February, New South Wales police issued a media statement saying "a critical incident investigation is underway after police shot a man armed with a knife today".





"About 12.08am (Tuesday 28 February 2023), a man attended Auburn Police Station and threatened officers with a knife before he was shot," NSW police said.



A general view of Auburn Police Station, at Auburn, Sydney, Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE Officers immediately performed first aid on the man until the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics.





He was taken to the Westmead Hospital but died a short time later, police confirmed.





"It is believed the same man was involved in the stabbing of a 28-year-old man at 12.03am at Auburn Railway Station. Neither man is known to one another," the statement said.





The younger man was treated by paramedics at Auburn Railway Station before he was taken to the Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.



According to NSW police, a man attended Auburn Police Station and threatened officers with a knife before he was shot. (Representative image) Credit: Paul Bradbury/Getty Images A critical incident team comprised of officers from State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the discharge of a police firearm.





"That investigation will be subject to independent review," the police said.





The Indian Consulate in Sydney has confirmed the identity of the 32-year-old man.



In an email to SBS Hindi, CGI said, "We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing away of Indian national Mr Mohammed Rahmatullah Syed Ahamed. Mr Syed Ahamed, aged 32 years, hailed from the state of Tamil Nadu in India."





"Mr Syed Ahamed was shot by a NSW Police Officer at Auburn Police Station early morning of 28 February 2023 and he succumbed to his injuries. The circumstances surrounding his death are extremely troubling and unfortunate," the Indian Consulate said.





"The Consulate is in touch with the family members of Mr Syed Ahamed and is assisting the distressed family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased," the CGI added.







The Consulate mentioned that the Indian government is in contact with Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the NSW state authorities concerning the incident.



"The state police have commenced a Critical Incident Investigation in this matter. We have requested them for a detailed investigation report, and we hope that the same will be shared with the Consulate at the earliest," the Indian Consulate said.



