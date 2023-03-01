32-year-old Indian man allegedly shot dead in Sydney by police

Police in Sydney allegedly shot dead Mohamed Rahmathullah Syed Ahmed, a 32-year-old man from Tamil Nadu (south India), on 28 February. Following the incident, Sydney's Indian Consulate is now asking police to share the detailed investigation report at the earliest.

AUBURN POLICE STATION SHOOTING

A police officer watches on at Auburn Police Station, in Auburn, Sydney, Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE

On 28 February, New South Wales police issued a media statement saying "a critical incident investigation is underway after police shot a man armed with a knife today".

"About 12.08am (Tuesday 28 February 2023), a man attended Auburn Police Station and threatened officers with a knife before he was shot,"
NSW police said.

AUBURN POLICE STATION SHOOTING
A general view of Auburn Police Station, at Auburn, Sydney, Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE
Officers immediately performed first aid on the man until the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics.

He was taken to the Westmead Hospital but died a short time later, police confirmed.

"It is believed the same man was involved in the stabbing of a 28-year-old man at 12.03am at Auburn Railway Station. Neither man is known to one another," the statement said.

The younger man was treated by paramedics at Auburn Railway Station before he was taken to the Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.
Man threatening with pocket knife
According to NSW police, a man attended Auburn Police Station and threatened officers with a knife before he was shot. (Representative image) Credit: Paul Bradbury/Getty Images
A critical incident team comprised of officers from State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the discharge of a police firearm.

"That investigation will be subject to independent review," the police said.

The Indian Consulate in Sydney has confirmed the identity of the 32-year-old man.
LISTEN TO
Hindi_230223_Humans of Australia.mp3 image

'Humans of Australia', connecting people through stories

SBS Hindi

23/02/202307:11
In an email to SBS Hindi, CGI said, "We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing away of Indian national Mr Mohammed Rahmatullah Syed Ahamed. Mr Syed Ahamed, aged 32 years, hailed from the state of Tamil Nadu in India."

"Mr Syed Ahamed was shot by a NSW Police Officer at Auburn Police Station early morning of 28 February 2023 and he succumbed to his injuries. The circumstances surrounding his death are extremely troubling and unfortunate," the Indian Consulate said.

"The Consulate is in touch with the family members of Mr Syed Ahamed and is assisting the distressed family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased," the CGI added.
 
The Consulate mentioned that the Indian government is in contact with Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the NSW state authorities concerning the incident.
LISTEN TO
hindi_180223_crossover taufeeq final_SBS_ID_20822404.mp3 image

Sydney witnesses an introspective South Asian theatrical experience

SBS Hindi

18/02/202310:19

"The state police have commenced a Critical Incident Investigation in this matter. We have requested them for a detailed investigation report, and we hope that the same will be shared with the Consulate at the earliest," the Indian Consulate said.

Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook
and
Twitter.

Share
3 min read
Published 1 March 2023 at 4:40pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS

Recommended for you

Indian students

Visa update : Work hours capped for foreign students, extended post-study work rights for eligible courses

Virus Outbreak India Tourists

Australia issues travel alert for India; warns citizens about changing COVID rules

11:06
Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

08:03
parent1.jpg

Over 140,000 waiting for parent visas as processing time balloons

AIRCRAFT STORAGE ALICE SPRINGS COVID-19

Flights sale, travel deals for Australia-bound Indian tourists announced

07:42
MicrosoftTeams-image.png

'Stop pro-Khalistan activities in Australia': Indian High Commissioner

India: Lockdown In 30 States UTs Of India After Covid-19 Cases Near 500-Mark, Toll Rises To 10

'Hassle-free travel': No RT-PCR test required before travelling to India

Young man using laptop with female student watching and smiling

Students with Australian degrees to have qualification recognised internationally