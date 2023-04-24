ANZAC Day: Time to remember sacrifices of women, in battle and at home

ANZAC members who served in the Gallipoli campaign are commemorated every year on 25 April. While the significant contributions of Indian troops have been recognised alongside those of the ANZACs for over a decade, Indian Australian women in the modern-day military are calling for ANZAC rituals to better reflect women's sacrifices and services, including the silent contributions of mothers, sisters, and wives waiting at home.

Ms Puran Kaur Sandhu (L) Ms Ishita Agarwal (R)

Key Points
  • Nearly 1,400 Indian soldiers died and 4,000 were injured during the Gallipoli campaign during World War I.
  • Anzac Day is the anniversary of the landing of Australian and New Zealand soldiers at Gallipoli in 1915 as part of the Allied invasion.
  • On ANZAC Day, Indian defence veterans living in Australia attend marches across the country to honour their fallen comrades.
Held on 25 April, ANZAC Day marks the landing of Australian and New Zealand troops on the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkiye in 1915.

This military campaign during World War I lasted eight months and caused at least 125,000 deaths.
Among that number were Indian troops from Gurkha and Sikh battalions.

Over the past decade, Indian veterans have participated in annual parades across the country, but what do Indian origin women in the Australian defence forces have to say about this?

According to the
Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) 2021 report,
less than one in seven (13.4 per cent) of Australia’s former serving members are female, although the proportion is a bit higher at over one in five (20.6 per cent) for current serving members.

Puran Sandhu - Reservist (Army)
puran.jpg
Puran Kaur Sandhu has been a Signaller in the Australian Army since 2021.
Ms Sandhu, 21, says ANZAC Day has not only been the day to remember fallen soldiers but also the sacrifices and services of women.

"This is also a story about waiting mothers, wives, and sisters. Historically, women have made much more nuanced and diverse contributions in these past wars," Ms Sandhu, who wants to see more women to join the defence sector, said.

As Ms Sandhu pointed out, defence jobs today have become easier and steps are being taken to make it easier for women to pursue challenging and rewarding careers.

"Having more Indian origin women in the Australian defence would also make us look more diverse and integrate our community more," she said.

Ishita Agarwal - Maritime Personnel Operator (Navy)
ishita.jpg
Ishita Agarwal works as a Maritime Personnel Operator in the Australian Navy.
After migrating to Australia in 2008, Ms Agarwal said she realised she had more freedom to make her own decisions.

"I have always wanted to serve my country in a bigger way, and joining the defence force would be the perfect way to do that," she said.

"I really enjoy my position in the Navy, and I am eager to build my future here with all the support I am receiving."
She pointed out that the new women representation in the modern military had changed over the years.

"It's not just that women have gained representation in the defence forces in the last decade, but even their roles have evolved from nurses to frontline personnel," she added.

Ms Agarwal said she now looked forward to participating in ANZAC Day rituals in the near future to represent her country of origin and honour those who fought in wars.

3 min read
Published 24 April 2023 1:04pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS

