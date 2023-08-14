Latest

Australia hosts Malabar multilateral maritime exercise for the first time

Australia welcomed key partners India, Japan and the United States to Exercise Malabar, a highly visible Indo-Pacific maritime exercise being conducted in Sydney for the first time.

INS Kolkata by Phebyn Joseph.jpg

The Indian naval ship INS Kolkata is in Sydney to participate in Exercise Malabar. Credit: Phebyn Joseph

Key Points
  • Australia is hosting the joint maritime exercise between Australia, India, Japan and the US for the first time.
  • The Indian Navy and the Royal Australian Navy will compete in a cricket match during the cultural and ceremonial harbour activities.
  • The timing of this exercise coincides with Indian Independence Day.
During the 10-day exercise, the four participating navies will test their interoperability in the Sydney and East Australia Exercise Areas.

A range of high-end training will be conducted, including air defence and anti-submarine exercises, aviation, communications and at-sea replenishment between ships.
IMAGE 1_Supplied by the Department of Defence.jpeg
Senior representatives from the participating nations of (L-R) India, Australia, the USA and Japan. Credit: Supplied by the Department of Defence
Royal Australian Navy Ships HMAS Brisbane and HMAS Choules are participating in the exercise, along with INS Kolkata and INS Sahyadri from the Indian side. Ships and aircraft from the US Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) will also test their interoperability.
IMAGE 6_by Phebyn Joseph.jpg
Helicopters from the Royal Australian Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force are participating the exercise. Credit: Phebyn Joseph
Chief of the Royal Australian Navy, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond said that Australia is honoured to stage the event.

"The Royal Australian Navy is honoured the Indian Navy has provided us the opportunity to host Exercise Malabar," he said.

The first two stills in the video are supplied are by Department of Defence
He further said Exercise Malabar complements diplomatic efforts to deepen regional ties between the four nations.

Indian Navy's Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi said the Indian and the US navies took a big step in 1992 to start these bilateral maritime exercises.
Malabar official photo/gift exchange and Bi-Lateral Signing
The Indian Navy, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Naval Command, Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, signs the official guest book during his visit to Fleet Headquarters at HMAS Kuttabul, NSW. Credit: Supplied by the Department of Defence
It became multilateral after Japan and Australia joined the exercise.
In 2007, our Australian friends joined for the first time in the Bay of Bengal.
Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi
"That signified that the four democracies can work together in the maritime domain, and that sent some signals around the world," Vice Admiral Tripathi said.

Australia re-joined the Malabar Exercise in 2020 as a permanent partner.
IMAGE 5_by Phebyn Joseph.jpg
Soldiers having breakfast in the wardroom of HMAS Brisbane. Credit: Phebyn Joseph
As Australia hosts Exercise Malabar for the first time, reporters from India, Australia and Japan were invited for an overnight sea-ride media embarkation in the Royal Australian Navy vessel, HMAS Brisbane.
IMAGE 4_by Phebyn Joseph.jpg
Phebyn Joseph (L) from SBS Hindi along with the Australian Naval crew aboard HMAS Brisbane. Credit: Phebyn Joseph
They obtained unique insight into different drills and maritime activities like typhoon firing, damage control exercises, gun firing, and man-overboard exercises.

The official Malabar ceremonial fleet entry by Australian, Indian, Japanese and Unites States vessels on Sydney Harbour was held on 11 August.
20230811ran8247532_0185
Vessels participating in Exercise Malabar 2023, the INS Sahyadri, JS Shiranui, INS Kolkata and HMAS Brisbane sail through Sydney Harbour to Fleet Base East. Credit: Supplied by Department of Defence
The commanding officer of HMAS Brisbane, Commander Kingsley Scarce, said the exercise will ensure that the systems of all four participating countries are interoperable.

This is also an exercise to foster closer human relationships, he added.

"There is also an Australia versus India cricket game which I am sure will attract a lot of attention and a lot of passion," he said.

3 min read
Published 14 August 2023 4:32pm
Updated 15 August 2023 11:06am
By Phebyn Joseph, Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS

