'Big step': Australia, India to set rules for mutually recognising qualifications

Australian Education Minister Jason Clare is leading a delegation of 11 Australian vice-chancellors to India this week.





"This week I will lead a delegation of Australian higher education leaders to India to promote our institutional partnerships and boost collaboration between our two countries," Mr Clare said on Tuesday.



Mr Clare's visit comes after the Indian Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan’s visit to Australia last year.





"During this week’s visit, Minister Pradhan and I will sign the Mechanism for the Mutual Recognition of Qualifications which locks in the rules for mutual recognition to access education in both our countries," Mr Clare said.



This will be the broadest and most favourable recognition agreement India has signed with another country and will enhance student mobility between both countries. Education Minister Jason Clare

Mr Clare said that there was a genuine opportunity for Australian education providers to do more to collaborate with India.



The delegation will comprise Australian Vice-Chancellors and other higher-education leaders including Prof Deborah Terry from The University of Queensland, Prof Alec Cameron (RMIT University), Prof Brian Schmidt (Australian National University), Prof Mark Scott (The University of Sydney), Prof John Dewar (La Trobe University), Prof Patricia Davidson (University of Wollongong) and Prof Barney Glover (Western Sydney University).





University of Wollongong’s Global Brand Ambassador and former Australian cricketer, Adam Gilchrist AM will also join the delegation.



The visit provides a valuable opportunity for Australian universities to showcase new partnerships and plans that they can deliver in India. This includes opportunities for joint degrees and campuses, Mr Clare added.





Vishal Mittal from the University of Canberra has called it 'a big step'.



Mr Vishal Mittal "I had to do my Masters degree all over again as the one I completed from India was invalid in Australia," Mr Mittal shared.





"Mutual recognition of qualifications will be game changing for many students wanting to pursue higher education in Australia," said Mr Mittal, who was recently given the 'Ambassador of Change' award by the university for his volunteer mentoring of students.





"In addition to helping students access education, it will also make it easier for them to find employment since employers will know that Indian degrees are recognised by the government," he pointed out.





According to Ravi Lochan Singh, President of the Association of Australian Education Representatives in India (AAERI), even though the mutual recognition of qualifications has been long pending requirement, there was a need to wait for finer details of the agreement.



Sydney-based Ravi Lochan Singh, President of the Association of Australian Education Representatives in India (AAERI). Source: Supplied / Supplied by Ravi Lochan Singh "Indian students who study a degree that is shorter than what is offered in India are often deemed not to meet the equivalence standards by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), which grants them equivalences," he said.





"Students who study an Australian Bachelors degree that is packaged with a pathway diploma are also not deemed equivalent to an Indian Bachelors currently," he added.





"There were many Australian universities allowing students to fast-track trimesters but the Indian authorities were not considering the actual study load as they just look at the calendar years," he noted.





"Such students face hurdles when they consider further studies or employment in public sector or academia on return to India. I do hope that the agreement on mutually recognition of qualifications will address this," he highlighted.





"Further Indian professional qualifications continue to require bridging qualifications in Australia and this includes Doctors, Lawyers, Dentists and Nurses. From what I have read, these qualifications continue to be unrecognised in Australia," Mr Singh commented.





Meanwhile later this week, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong will also head to India.



"This will be my first visit to India as Foreign Minister, and I look forward to meeting my counterparts at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi," Ms Wong said.





"Australia strongly supports India’s G20 Presidency and welcomes India’s ambitious, action oriented G20 agenda, under the theme ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’," she added.





"I look forward to working with my counterparts on how we can address contemporary international challenges, including strengthening the multilateral system, food and energy security, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief," she said.



Ms Wong will also be attending the 2023 Raisina Dialogue, India’s premier forum for addressing the most challenging issues facing our regional and global community.





In a statement, Ms Wong announced Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell and Minister for Resources Madeleine King would visit India over the next month.





She said that Australia was looking forward to host the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year.





Mr Modi is expected to attend the Quad Leaders’ meeting in May.





The latest movement of ministers for the first time is being viewed positively.





The newly appointed Chair of the Centre for Australia-India Relations (CAIR) Swati Dave said there was real momentum in the relationship between the two countries.



"These high-level visits demonstrate the commitment from both countries in deepening our trade and economic ties," she said.




