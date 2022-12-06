Australia to offer 'backpacker visa' for young Indians within two years

Highlights The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) will come into force from December 29.

Indian exporters will get zero-duty access for nearly 96.4 per cent of exports across 6,000 sectors which currently attract 4-5 per cent customs duty.

Australian services sectors to benefit include higher education and adult education, as well as business services such as tax, architecture and urban planning.

The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA ) will come into force from December 29 this year after both nations announced completion of all domestic formalities, paving the way for two-way free trade.





Under the ECTA, a new working holiday program will be offered to young Indians, with 1,000 seats set aside every year.



"Australia will put in place arrangements to allow eligible Indian citizens aged between 18 and 30 to apply for a Work and Holiday visa to visit Australia for one year and undertake short-term work and study while holidaying," the official said.





"Australia will put in place arrangements to allow eligible Indian citizens aged between 18 and 30 to apply for a Work and Holiday visa to visit Australia for one year and undertake short-term work and study while holidaying," the official said.





The official added that "as announced on 2 April this year, temporary entry and temporary stay shall be granted for up to a combined total of 1,800 per year of qualified, professional Indian traditional chefs and yoga instructors entering as Contractual Service Suppliers of India."





According to the Department of Home Affairs (DHA), Australia currently has working holiday maker programs with 47 countries.



"The Australian government recognises that Working Holiday Makers provide an important cultural and economic contribution to Australia, including through their role in filling skills and labour gaps and job creation in associated industries and businesses," a DHA spokesperson said.





"The government also recognises the importance of Working Holiday Makers to Australia's economic recovery during and after the COVID-19 pandemic," the spokesperson told SBS Hindi.





While acknowledging the move is 'promising' for Indian travellers, Gold Coast-based migration expert Seema Chauhan said it's still early days.





"Indian backpackers will be interested in the Work and Holiday visa (Subclass 462) which has specific educational requirements for specific countries," Ms Chauhan said.



Furthermore, Ms Chauhan expressed her concern about whether the Indian government would have to support an application for this visa.





"We are awaiting more clarity on what constitutes as the minimum two years post secondary study requirements and if a letter of support will be a requirement for this visa from Indian government," she added.





"Other requirements for applicants include functional English and possessing sufficient funds for personal support," she explained and said that it will promote youth mobility and further strengthen the professional and cultural ties between the two nations.




