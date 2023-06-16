Australia warns India-bound travellers about Gujarat cyclone, Manipur violence

The Australian government's website noted that Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy was making landfall in the state of Gujarat on 14 June.





"Heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surges are likely. Essential services may be disrupted. Evacuations of coastal areas are underway," the advisory said.



If you're in an affected area, follow the advice of local authorities and monitor local weather and media for updates. Australian government's travel advisory for India

It also noted curfews and restrictions continue in parts of Manipur (northeast India) following violent demonstrations, resulting in casualties.



Australia has updated its travel advisory for India. Credit: Sebastian Kahnert/DPA/AAP Image "Security agencies have increased their presence in the region. Mobile internet services remain suspended, and transport services have been disrupted," the website said.



Further restrictions may be imposed at short notice. If you're in Manipur, avoid demonstrations and large public gatherings, follow the advice of local authorities, take official warnings seriously and monitor local media for updates. Australian government's travel advisory for India

"We advise 'exercise a high degree of caution ' in India overall due to the high threat of terrorist activity, civil unrest and crime. Higher levels apply in some areas," the website said keeping the travel advice at level 2.





The India Meteorological Department issued a warning about a 'very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy' across the Arabian Sea earlier this week, causing thousands of residents in Gujarat to be evacuated.



People walk on a street during heavy rain in Mandvi, in the Kutch district of the western state of Gujarat, India, 15 June 2023. Source: EPA / DIVYAKANT SOLANKI/EPA/AAP Image In addition to this, violence erupted in the northeastern state of Manipur last month, resulting in multiple deaths.



In this image made from video, smoke rises from burning houses in Manipur, India, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Source: AP / Paojel Chaoba/AP/AAP Image Nirav Kotak, a Sydney-based travel agent, explained that there was no impact on the current bookings for India following the updated advisory on the recent weather conditions in just one part of the country.





"Travellers may find their local flights or trains delayed or cancelled during the bad weather conditions if travelling to Gujarat, but otherwise nothing will really change," he added.



"As the weather conditions are only temporary, they have little impact on travel plans from Australia," he explained.





A member of the Gujarati Community of Queensland committee, Krunal Mehta, has been collecting and forwarding videos and messages from Gujarat to his organisation's members.



Krunal Mehta Credit: Supplied by Krunal Mehta "We are very worried about the situation in Gujarat. I don't think this will change anyone's travel plan, but its always a good idea to review your plan accordingly if needed," he added.



