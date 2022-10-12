Australian PM sends Diwali greetings

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday sent Diwali greetings to people worldwide, describing the Indian festival as "a time for harmony and goodwill, and affirming bonds between friends and families."

ELECTION22 ANTHONY ALBANESE ELECTION CAMPAIGN

Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese addresses members of the Hindu Council during a meeting in Parramatta on Day 26 of the 2022 federal election campaign, in Sydney, Friday, May 6, 2022. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Such ideals could not be more powerfully heartfelt as we emerge from the difficulties of the pandemic. And just as the glowing diyas of Deepavali recall the triumph of light over darkness, may this special moment be a chance for all of us to rededicate ourselves to building a better future.
PM Albanese's Diwali message
"The celebration of Deepavali is a testament to the strong and successful multicultural nation that modern Australia represents," the Prime Minister said.

LISTEN TO
Hindi_Diwali Mela 071022 image

For the Indian community, Diwali Mela (fair) is an opportunity to reconnect with cultural roots and to introduce children to the rich culture and heritage of the country. Last Sunday, Blacktown Diwali Mela entertained Sydney-siders with super-energetic dance performances and delicious Indian food. Listen to this podcast to find out what the attendees and participants thought about the event.

SBS Hindi

07/10/202209:05
Advertisement
"It’s a demonstration of how our nation is built on the traditions, beliefs and experiences of people from around the world," he added.
PM-dip.jpg
"Our embrace of multiculturalism speaks to our deepening sense of ourselves as a nation, and shows that cultural diversity and respect can lead to a more peaceful, equitable and fulfilling life for all," he added.
LISTEN TO
hindi_05102022_dusserakids image

Dussehra festival returned to Australia after two years of social distancing and restrictions as the Indian community celebrated the auspicious festival with family and friends.

SBS Hindi

06/10/202208:48
The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to the diverse communities in Australia that celebrate Deepavali for the contribution you have made to our country’s success.
May this Deepavali bring every joy and contentment to you and your loved ones.
PM Anthony Albanese
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 
and
Twitter.

Share
1 min read
Published 12 October 2022 at 3:51pm, updated 3 hours ago at 4:28pm
Source: SBS