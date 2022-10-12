Australian PM sends Diwali greetings

Such ideals could not be more powerfully heartfelt as we emerge from the difficulties of the pandemic. And just as the glowing diyas of Deepavali recall the triumph of light over darkness, may this special moment be a chance for all of us to rededicate ourselves to building a better future. PM Albanese's Diwali message

"The celebration of Deepavali is a testament to the strong and successful multicultural nation that modern Australia represents," the Prime Minister said.





"It’s a demonstration of how our nation is built on the traditions, beliefs and experiences of people from around the world," he added.



"Our embrace of multiculturalism speaks to our deepening sense of ourselves as a nation, and shows that cultural diversity and respect can lead to a more peaceful, equitable and fulfilling life for all," he added.



The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to the diverse communities in Australia that celebrate Deepavali for the contribution you have made to our country’s success.



May this Deepavali bring every joy and contentment to you and your loved ones. PM Anthony Albanese