Australian universities deny banning Indian student applications amid Indian High Commission investigation

Four of the five Australian universities that have been named for banning students from specific Indian states after concerns about sham visas, have denied the claim. Stating that there are only additional checks to assess the suitability of an applicant from South Asia including India, the universities said the criteria has been kept in line with the Department of Home Affairs Education and Simplified Visa Program.

Sad female college student holding her head and reading book.

The Indian High Commissioner has contacted Australian universities regarding the ban on Indian students' applications. Credit: gawrav/Getty Images

Key Points
  • On Tuesday, The Age and Sydney Morning Herald revealed that the “Indian student ban” was put in place amidst a surge in applications and an accompanying rise in what Home Affairs described as fraudulent applications.
  • There are concerns that Australia's immigration system is at risk of being abused by migrants seeking to use student visas to access work rights.
  • For January-February 2023, the number of international students studying Australian courses totaled 546,678, of which almost 16 per cent were Indian.
Last week,
a news report by 'The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald' said
that an investigation has found the University of Wollongong, Victoria University, Edith Cowan University, Torrens University and agents working for Southern Cross University have put bans on Indian students to pre-empt greater restrictions being imposed by the Department of Home Affairs.

There are concerns that Australia's immigration system is at risk of being abused by migrants seeking to use student visas to access work rights.

On Thursday, the University of Wollongong (UOW), in a media release, rejected the claim by stating that it had not placed any bans or restrictions on applications from Indian students, nor on students from any specific Indian states or regions.
Visa Application Form
The University of Wollongong (UOW) says it has not placed any bans or restrictions on applications from Indian students, nor on students from any specific Indian states or regions. Credit: teekid/Getty Images
"Like all Australian universities, UOW has rigorous entry criteria for all students. However, UOW does not have any restrictions on student applications from India other than the standard entry criteria we apply to all international students and the requirements of the Australian Department of Home Affairs," UOW said.

The university claimed that in fact it has streamlined its application process for all international students, including Indian students, which will speed up turnaround times on their applications.

"UOW monitors trends in enrolment fraud, regularly reviews processes, and works closely with the Department of Home Affairs to ensure international student applications are genuine," it noted.

"Our overall visa refusal rate over the past 12 months is low, with only a tiny amount relating to refusal based on fraud (the lowest of the possible Department of Home Affairs reporting bands)," it further added while stressing its long history of engagement in India.

According to Victoria University's chief international officer Monty Singh, India and South Asia were collectively seen as regions of tremendous potential and importance.

However, additional scrutiny and checks were applicable on applicants from several countries including India, he said.

"India is one of the countries where the university applies additional checks to ensure that the applicant has a better chance of arriving in Australia and successfully commencing and finishing their studies," he pointed out while denying the claim about banning Indian students.
Young businessman waiting in the airport and texting with his phone
The eligibility criteria to apply for and be considered for the grant of a student visa is also outlined on the Department of Home Affairs Student (subclass 500) visa webpage. Credit: Koh Sze Kiat/Getty Images
In a statement issued to SBS Hindi, Southern Cross University echoed similar sentiments.

"We continue to adjust our settings in response to a range of factors in market," an SCU spokesperson said.

"Further, Southern Cross University continues to accept applications from all Indian students, however we are aware some agents are adopting a more selective position. All applicants, regardless of origin, must meet our entry requirements and any additional requirements that the University imposes to be eligible for admission," the SCU added.
READ MORE

'Grossly unfair': Australian universities urged to lift recruitment ban on students from north India

Edith Cowan University's Deputy Vice Chancellor and Vice-President (International), Jake Garman, confirmed that ECU had temporarily paused undergraduate student recruitment in January this year from Punjab and Haryana to review its admissions processes and settings for the region.

"This prudent step by ECU is allowing us to undertake a review and refinement of our undergraduate admissions settings for 2024 to ensure we maintain the highest standards," he said.

"ECU has continued to accept applications from Punjab and Haryana for Postgraduate courses," he added.

SBS Hindi also sought comment from Torrens University but did not receive any response by the time of publication of this story.

According to Ravi Lochan Singh, director of Education agency Global Reach, the news has been misinterpreted as a ban on Indian students.
travel
Ravi Lochan Singh, a Sydney-based education expert. Source: Supplied / Supplied by Ravi Lochan Singh
"While some universities have applied restrictions on some regions in India based on their own visa and fraud experiences, it is incorrect to say that Indian students are banned," he said.

In the meantime, the Canberra-based Indian High Commission told SBS Hindi that it has contacted Australian universities in regard to the latest claims.

"The report (about banning the Indian students from certain areas of India) if accurate is concerning," a spokesperson for the High Commission said.

"We have no sympathy for any alleged fraudsters and they must face consequences for their actions. However, serious, genuine students from anywhere should not suffer in the process," the spokesperson added.

4 min read
Published 21 April 2023 3:13pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS

