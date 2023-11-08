Community raises over $75,000 for Daylesford pub crash victims; police question driver

Key Points The Australian community has rallied behind the Bhatia family, offering support and raising funds in the wake of the devastating car accident.

Victoria Police have questioned the driver of the car but have not charged him.

Five people were killed after a car ploughed into a pub's outdoor area in Daylesford on Sunday evening.

Victoria Police on Wednesday said Major Collision Investigation Unit (MCIU) detectives were still investigating the crash.





On Sunday, emergency services responded to reports a BMW SUV had mounted the kerb and struck a number of patrons on the front lawn area of a licensed premises on Vincent Street, Daylesford, just after 6pm.





The driver, a 66-year-old Mount Macedon man, who remains in care of medical staff, was interviewed on Tuesday evening.



A mourner observes the tributes and flowers left outside of the Royal Daylesford Hotel in Daylesford, Victoria, Monday, November 6, 2023. Five people, including two children, have died and there are multiple others injured after an SUV car crashed into a pub in regional Victoria. "At this time the driver has not been charged, with enquiries to continue after his eventual release from care," the police said.





Thirty-eight-year-old Tarneit man Vivek Bhatia and his 11-year-old son Vihaan both died at the scene.





Mr Bhatia's 36-year-old wife Ruchi and six-year-old son Abeer were injured and remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition.





Thirty-year-old Point Cook man Jatin Chugh and his 44-year-old wife Pratibha Sharma died at the scene. Their nine-year-old daughter Anvi was taken to hospital but later died.



Thirty-year-old Point Cook man Jatin Chugh and his 44-year-old wife Pratibha Sharma died at the scene. Their nine-year-old daughter Anvi was taken to hospital but later died. A 43-year-old Kyneton woman remains in hospital in a stable condition, while a 38-year-old Cockatoo man and an 11-month-old boy have since been discharged.





The exact circumstances of the crash are still being investigated, and police also thanked members of the public who came forward, particularly those who were in the area at time.



Community rallies to provide support

A Gofundme page for Ruchi and Abeer Bhatia was started by local residents Preet Singh and Ruby Kaur, who say the funds are intended to support the family during their recovery and in the future.



Preet Singh is a Melbourne resident. "We request the community to get behind the Bhatia family," the page said.





"We want to help the victims who have been left behind. Ms Ruchi will be undergoing surgery which can take several hours," Mr Singh told SBS Hindi.





"We have raised over $75,000 after receiving over 1,000 donations made so far," he said.



Tributes continue to flow in

Meanwhile, heartfelt tributes continue to pour in from around the state as politicians and locals share messages on social media platforms.





Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan described the reports of the car crash as "horrific".



Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan described the reports of the car crash as "horrific". "My thoughts are with all those injured and with the friends and family of those who have tragically died," she said.





Victoria's leader of the opposition, John Pesutto, also extended his condolences to the grieving family.





"Our sympathies and condolences go out to all the victims and their families affected by the tragedy in Daylesford,





"Our thoughts and gratitude go out to all those who rushed to provide aid and support following this harrowing event," he said.





Harrison Ward Councillor Susan McIntyre also expressed her sympathies.





"It's crucial for us to come together at this time and support one another while we remember the lives lost and those still recovering.





"In the coming days, Wyndham Council will be organising a community vigil to allow our residents to gather and acknowledge the loss we have suffered and pay tribute to the lives lost," she said.





Shiny Mehta, a friend of the late Ms Sharma, expressed sorrow over the tragic loss.





"It's heartbreaking to think that they are no longer with us," she said.



