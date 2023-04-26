Australia makes citizenship easier for New Zealanders, Indian-origin Kiwis hail the move

Way back in 2001, the Howard government introduced Special Category Visas for New Zealanders who arrived in Australia and removed the automatic offer of permanent residency to them.



LISTEN TO Why young Indians are looking forward to a bigger population SBS Hindi 23/04/2023 07:28 Play

It allowed New Zealanders to live and work in Australia indefinitely, though Medicare and welfare were restricted, and citizenship was only made available after applying for permanent residency.





But on 21 April, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a new direct pathway to Australian citizenship for eligible New Zealand citizens.



Today we have announced that from 1 July 2023, New Zealand citizens living in Australia will have a direct pathway to Australian citizenship. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

He said that all Special Category Visa holders would be able to apply directly for citizenship without becoming permanent residents first as long as they met a four-year residence and other eligibility requirements.



New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at an Australian Citizenship Ceremony at South Bank Piazza during a visit to Brisbane on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE “Australia and New Zealand have a deep friendship, which has been forged through our history, shared values and common outlook. As we mark the 50th anniversary of the Trans-Tasman Travel Arrangement, I look forward to strengthening our relationship,” Mr Albanese said.





“We know that many New Zealanders are here on Special Category Visas while raising families, working and building their lives in Australia. So I am proud to offer the benefits that citizenship provides."





In Melbourne, Tej Singh, 39, said he had saved thousands of dollars by not needing to file for permanent residency as of now.



I migrated from New Zealand five years ago and live in Australia on a Special Category Visa. For citizenship, I would need to get permanent residency, which would cost over $10,000 for me and my family. Tej Singh

"But now following this new announcement, I will directly apply for citizenship and it's such a big relief for us," he added.



Tej Singh is living in Melbourne on a Special Category Visa (Subclass 444). "In addition to saving me money, I am also eligible to apply for defence jobs and receive many other benefits that were not available before."







In Auckland, Aysha Patani, a mother of two, said she had always wanted to move to Australia.



"For us, this announcement of easy citizenship has come at the right time when we are moving to Australia with permanent residency," Ms Patani told SBS Hindi.



LISTEN TO Ankita gave her late mum a longer life through a liver transplant. Now, she's at the World Transplant Games SBS Hindi 19/04/2023 10:49 Play

"Given the rising cost of living in Auckland, medical system and slow career growth, we decided to take up a job that has been offered to my husband.





"It's a very positive feeling to know that we can now apply for citizenship once we are there."





According to the 2018 Census , over 230,000 Indian-origin people were living in New Zealand.



