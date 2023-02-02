Flights sale, travel deals for Australia-bound Indian tourists announced

Key Points Tourism Australia has partnered with five major airlines including Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Air India, Sri Lankan Airlines and Thai Airways to offer cheaper economy-class airfares to Australia.

The sale is valid until 28 February 2023 with a travel validity of up to 31 December 2023.

Three key hotels have also joined the TA's campaign to offer special deals.

In a statement, Tourism Australia said Indian travellers will also be offered competitive prices on hotels, holiday packages and other tourism products and experiences.



The announcement is part of Australia's attempt to boost tourism and capture international tourists from India.



Tourism Australia has launched the travel sale with key partners including Air India. Source: AP / Rajanish Kakade/AP/AAP Image TA claimed that the previous versions of similar campaigns recorded over 130,000 bookings for partner airlines.





Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, India and Gulf, Tourism Australia said, “Australia remains an incredibly desirable destination for visitors from India and we are always exploring avenues to keep offering great value on Australian holiday experiences to our Indian travellers."



Mr Nishant Kashikar, Tourism Australia’s Country Manager (India & the Gulf countries) Source: Supplied / Supplied by Tourism Australia (India) "We are observing a new trend among consumers of longer term planning of holiday travel and we are confident that this campaign will offer a compelling reason for travellers to plan early and book their next holiday to Australia well in advance,” he added.





India is currently ranked as the third largest source market for Australia and is expected to be the first market to recover to 2019 levels.





Offers presented by Airlines



Airline

All-in return fares from

Travel Validity Period

Singapore Airlines

INR 53,600*

Until 30 November 2023

Air India

INR 66,200*

Until 31 December 2023

Malaysia Airlines

INR 63,233*

Until 15 December 2023

SriLankan Airlines

INR 55,999*

Until 01 December 2023

Thai Airways

INR 86,354*

Until 31 December 2023







There is no doubt that international arrivals and departures have risen in recent months from both sides.





In the face of pandemic losses and high fuel costs, airlines are attempting to regain lost revenue, but many price-sensitive Indians have been waiting to save money on airfares.





Melbourne-based Vikram Shamihoke recently booked air tickets for his parents for Melbourne.



Vikram Shamihoke is a Melbourne resident. Credit: Supplied by Vikram Shamihoke "I was waiting for quite a few months for airfares to come down but then eventually booked it few days ago and paid a high price of over Rs 1.25 lakh (over $2200) per ticket which is really expensive," Mr Shamihoke said.





"Indians who want to visit their near and dear ones in Australia will find it easier with these new airfare deals. I am sure these deals will boost tourism which is a part of Australia-India trade relations," he added.





According to Tourism Australia's latest data, nearly 207,000 Indians visited Australia during January-September 2022.





The Australia-India trade agreement, that came into effect on 29 December last year, will boost tourism between the two sides.



