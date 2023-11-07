'She was always ready to help others': Community in mourning after Daylesford pub crash

Key Points Five people have been killed after a car ploughed into a pub's outdoor area in Daylesford on Sunday evening.

Pratibha Sharma, her husband Jatin Chugh, and their nine-year-old daughter Anvi were among the crash victims.

Friends and family have expressed shock over the loss of Ms Sharma, a committed community volunteer and former registered migration agent.

Pratibha Sharma, her husband, Jatin Chugh, and their daughter, Anvi, lost their lives while sitting at the Royal Hotel in Daylesford.





A tragic incident occurred on Sunday when a car collided with the outdoor tables, claiming their lives.





Their friend, Vivek Bhatia, aged 38, and his 11-year-old son, Vihaan, were the other two victims of the incident.





Victoria Police are currently probing the incident which not only claimed the five lives but left five others injured.



Flowers are left outside of the Royal Hotel on Monday, 6 November. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE Emergency services responded to the scene where a BMW SUV mounted the kerb and hit several patrons on the front lawn of the licensed premises on Vincent Street just after 6pm.





"The man's (Vivek Bhatia's) wife, a 36-year-old woman, and a second son, aged six, were also injured. The woman was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and the injured boy was flown to the Royal Children's Hospital," the Victorian police statement said.



The exterior of the Royal Hotel in Daylesford where the car crash occurred on Sunday, 5 November. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE The driver of the BMW, a 66-year-old Mount Macedon man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.





"The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing," the police said appealing for eye witnesses to come forward with any information.





Victoria Police told SBS Hindi today that the driver was still in hospital and was yet to be interviewed.



Friends and family deeply shocked

Shammi Kapoor, a close family friend of Ms Sharma's father, was scheduled to meet her after the weekend to discuss his visa arrangements.



Shammi Kapoor (centre) with Pratibha Sharma (R) and Jatin Chugh (L) Credit: Shammi Kapoor Reminiscing about his conversation with her just last week, Mr Kapoor said, "I never anticipated that it would be my last call with her."





"She was such a nice human being and ready to help others," Mr Kapoor, who lives in Northcote, said.





Ms Sharma, a lawyer, was also running a migration agency in the city.





Daljeet Bakshi, the coordinator of Australian Sikh Support, described her as a dedicated individual who tirelessly served the community within her close circle.



Daljeet Bakshi, Australia Sikh Support coordinator. Credit: Daljeet Bakshi "During various occasions, we collaborated, even amid the challenges of the COVID period, for community initiatives. She had plans to expand her business in Adelaide, but life's uncertainties often get in the way," Mr Bakshi revealed.





Mr Bakshi mentioned that his organisation had been inundated with calls from local residents and the Daylesford community, all offering assistance and donations to support the family.



Pratibha Sharma is remembered as a community-minded person who volunteered to help people in need. Source: AAP / Supplied/PR image Another acquaintance, Preet Singh, mentioned that upon learning the tragic news yesterday, he had hurriedly gone to her house.





"There was a huge crowd already present there. Everyone is in deep shock and pained by the news," he said.





He expressed, "Her family is completely stunned, and it's genuinely difficult to accept that they are no longer with us."





Extending his condolences , Mayor of Hepburn Shire, Cr Brian Hood said "We offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to the victims, their families and friends. This is an absolute tragedy that is being felt throughout our community and beyond.”



Mourners gather for a vigil at Victoria Park in Daylesford on Monday, 6 November. Source: AAP / James Ross “The community grief was palpable at the vigil last night in Daylesford. It was very moving to come together in this way and it’s so important that we continue to support each other and the emergency services personnel who serve us so well," Cr Hood added.





"I sincerely urge people to make use of the drop-in counselling service this week or reach out to Central Highlands Rural Health.”





Yesterday, the Daylesford community organised a vigil, bringing together several people to pay their respects to the victims.





A support service has been established at the community health centre to assist local residents who need help dealing with the tragedy.





In a tweet yesterday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also offered his condolences to those impacted.





He said "we are all shocked by what happened in Daylesford, and so deeply saddened - for those whose lives were so cruelly cut short, and for those who can never be the same again."

