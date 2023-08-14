Immigration update: These Australian visas are now being processed within days

Key Points The Department of Home Affairs has confirmed a decrease in processing times for various Australian visa categories.

The Department of Home Affairs finalised almost 8.3 million visas in the 2022-23 fiscal year, which is 190 percent more than in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

According to migration agent Neha Singh, inadequate documentation could lead to delays or even visa denials if applicants fail to submit the necessary paperwork.

Last week, the department took to its social media platforms to announce it was streamlining Australia's visa systems and processes leading to significant reductions in processing times.





Categories including the Subclass 500 Student visa and Temporary Skilled Shortage Subclass 482 visa are now being processed within two to three weeks.



The Department told SBS Hindi that almost 600 new staff members were recruited between 1 July 2022 and 30 June 2023 who now support temporary and migration visa processing.



A department spokesperson stressed that the government recognised the important role skilled migrants were playing in nation building, cultural diversity, social cohesion and economic growth.



Credit: Visage/Getty Images "On 27 October 2022, the Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Cyber Security, Clare O’Neil, signed a new Ministerial Direction (MD 100). MD 100 reduces the number of visa processing priorities, which has increased efficiencies and assisted in reducing processing times across all caseloads," the spokesperson added.



Improved processing times in several visa categories

As of June 2023, the median processing time for student visa applications (Subclass 500) across all sectors and locations is being cited as under two weeks.





The Subclass 482 visa and Employer Nomination Scheme visa (Subclass 186) applications in the teaching and health sectors are also currently being processed as a matter of priority.



Over 710,380 Indian-born people were living in Australia, more than twice the number (337,120) at 30 June 2011. Source: Moment RF / Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images Applications for visa Subclass 482 are being assessed, and finalised where complete, within one business day of lodgement whereas for visa Subclass 186, applications are being assessed and finalised within two business days.





Applications related to the teaching and health sectors that have not been completed within these specified timeframes might necessitate supplementary information.





Moreover, the processing durations for up to 90 per cent of applications within the Working Holiday visa (Subclass 417) category, intended for individuals outside of Australia, have also been reduced to a maximum of 14 days.





The DHA said it is also clearing permanent skilled visas within seven months, compared with 12 months in February 2023.



Expert's insights

Migration agent Neha Singh told SBS Hindi her clients were getting visa grants faster than ever before.



India remains the second largest source of international students for Australia's education sector. Source: Getty "The majority of visa applications can be submitted online through the digital platform, and if the applications are accurate and accompanied by all necessary documents, there should be no unnecessary delays in the visa processing," she said.



"We have noticed considerable change in processing times even for permanent visa grants as well," she added.



Applicants should always doublecheck all the information and documents before lodging their applications. Insufficient documentation may result in delays or potentially even visa refusals if applicants neglect to submit the required paperwork. Neha Singh, migration agent

"If your visa application is ‘decision-ready’, then it will help the department process your application faster," she said.





Furthermore, Ms Singh recommended that those seeking student visas should submit a single application instead of multiple ones and get documents right on the first go.



Available resources and statistics

As per the official statistics, there has been a significant decline of 66.2 per cent in the number of current Student visa applications on-hand compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, leaving approximately 48,800 applications pending.



The number of on-hand temporary visa applications also dropped by 73 per cent from more than 600,000 on 30 June 2022 to just over 161,000 on 30 June 2023.





India continues to be Australia's second largest contributor of international students in the education sector.





As of May 2023, the number of international students enrolled in Australian courses reached 608,942, with a significant portion of this figure, more than 98,000 students, originating from India.



