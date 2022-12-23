India revises travel rules for international arrivals; Random COVID testing at airports returns

Highlights Thermal screening should be done in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the point of entry.

About 2 per cent of the passengers in a flight will be randomly tested at the airport on arrival

The new guidelines regarding international travel arrivals will take effect on 24th December 2022 and will be in effect until further notice.

All travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country.

India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW) announced issuing new ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals’ in context of COVID-19 pandemic.





It said that "the present guidelines are being revised in light of increasing trajectory of COVID-19 cases being noted in some countries across the world."



Under the new rules, two per cent of the total passengers in a flight would undergo random COVID testing at the airport on arrival. Indian government





"Such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the concerned airlines (preferably from different countries). They will submit the samples and shall be allowed to leave the airport thereafter," the guidelines said.



Credit: India's Ministry of Health and Family welfare website. If such travellers’ samples are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network and the will be treated/isolated as per laid down standard protocol.





The government further advised that all travellers should self-monitor their health post arrival also shall report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number in case they have any symptoms suggestive.



A passenger wearing a face mask arrives at the Chennai international airport in Chennai, India, 22 December 2022. Source: EPA / Idrees Mohammed/EPA/AAP Image Children under 12 years of age have been exempted from post-arrival random testing.





"However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol," the guildelines said regarding children under 12 years.





Melbourne-based resident Vasan Srinivasan is all set to travel to India on 28 December for his daughter's wedding.



Vasan Srinivasan (centre) with his daughters. "Some of my 60 guests will also be travelling from Australia for the wedding in next 15 days. Therefore, I will have to share this new travel update with them too," he points out.





In welcoming the change, Mr Srinivasan says such travel rules are vital for the safety of the community.





"However, its important for airlines to share these updates with their passengers before they start their journey," he said.



