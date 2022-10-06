Festivity of 'Sindoor Khela' paints Australia red

Among the most sacred rituals of the Bengali community in India is the 'Sindoor Khela', the ceremony entails applying vermilion powder (sindoor).
'Sindoor Khela' is a ritual for married women who believe it will bring good luck and long life for them and their family.
On Vijayadashami, or the 10th day of Navratri festival, the Bengali community plays the Dhunuchi dance along with the sindoor game.
Credit: Supplied by Monica Sharma
The event was organised by a local resident Aarti Walia.
