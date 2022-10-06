Festivity of 'Sindoor Khela' paints Australia red

Sindoor Khela is a Bengali Hindu ritual in which married women apply Sindoor (vermillion) to each other's faces and Goddess Durga idols. Here are some colourful images of Adelaide women wearing traditional dresses and playing this ancient vermillion game.

Sin6.jpg

Sindoor Khela (vermillion) is a Bengali Hindu ritual. Credit: Supplied by Monica Sharma

Among the most sacred rituals of the Bengali community in India is the 'Sindoor Khela', the ceremony entails applying vermilion powder (sindoor).
'Sindoor Khela' is a ritual for married women who believe it will bring good luck and long life for them and their family.
Advertisement
sin7.jpg
Credit: Supplied by Monica Sharma
On Vijayadashami, or the 10th day of Navratri festival, the Bengali community plays the Dhunuchi dance along with the sindoor game.
sin8.jpg
Credit: Supplied by Monica Sharma
sin9.jpg
Credit: Supplied by Monica Sharma
sin10.jpg
Credit: Supplied by Monica Sharma
The event was organised by a local resident Aarti Walia.

Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 
and
Twitter.

Share
1 min read
Published 6 October 2022 at 3:07pm, updated an hour ago at 4:02pm
Presented by Monica Sharma
Source: SBS