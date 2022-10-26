‘Moment of pride’: Indian Australians hail Rishi Sunak's 'significant' appointment as British PM

Highlights The 42-year-old Rishi Sunak is the UK's youngest prime minister.

He was born in Southampton.

After assuming the role of Chancellor of the Exchequer, he was the first person to celebrate Diwali at his official residence at No 11, Downing Street.

Officially appointed by King Charles III on 25 October, Mr Sunak is not only the UK's youngest prime minister but also the first to practice Hinduism.





Mr Sunak, 42, was born and brought up in England and is married to Akshata Murthy, daughter of Indian tech giant Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.



Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak alongside his wife Akshata Murthy. Credit: Ian West/PA/Alamy/AAP Image As soon as the news of Mr Sunak broke, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him.





“Special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership,” he tweeted.



The announcement was met with a similar response in Australia.





For many Indian Australians, Mr Sunak's appointment coinciding with Diwali (festival of lights) provided the perfect moment to celebrate.





In a tweet, Australia India Institute CEO and former Labor Senator Lisa Singh called the news 'significant'.



Ms Singh, who was a senator from 2011-2019, was the first female Australian member of parliament of Indian origin.





She told SBS Hindi, “This really speaks to the success of the vast Indian diaspora across the world."





“Australia’s parliament is similarly reflecting the growing success of the Indian diaspora. That’s good for democracy and multiculturalism. Sunak’s rise to Prime Minister of Britain is significant, whatever side of politics one sits on," she opines.





Ms Lisa Singh was a Labor senator from 2011- 2019. Credit: kristoffer paulsen The appointment of Mr Sunak was also welcomed by former councillor Intaj Khan from Melbourne.





"As a politician myself, I see a new hope for future generations. Such steps reflect a true picture of multiculturalism and diversity," Mr Khan said.





However, comparing Australian politics to those in the UK, he says there is a lack of diversity in parliament.



Former councillor of Wyndham City Intaj Khan. Credit: Mr Intaj Khan "The parliament should reflect the fact that Australia has such a large migrant population. I think that's very much lacking here to date," Mr Khan said, adding that he hopes this may change after Mr Sunak's appointment.





Purnendra Jain is emeritus professor at the University of Adelaide and is currently based in Singapore at the NUS Institute of South Asian Studies.





He too said the appointment is to be celebrated for multiple reasons.





"Its not only time for the diaspora to celebrate but the society and the country's showing such acceptance and inclusivity should also be celebrated," Prof Jain said.



Prof Purnendra Jain. Credit: Prof Purnendra Jain, e "His elevation is significant for the Indian diaspora globally, as it shows how the diaspora is merging and evolving," Prof Jain added.





"In an Australian context, this will definitely encourage a lot of aspiring politicians from migrant communities, and we are not far off having people of Indian origin as leaders," he said, pointing out that there have been a few Indian-origin people at diplomatic and political levels in recent years.





Both Peter Varghese and Harinder Sidhu, who have served as Australian High Commissioners in New Delhi, are of Indian heritage.





Among Australian parliamentarians of Indian origin at federal level are Lisa Singh, Dave Sharma, and Zaneta Mascarenhas. Other state parliamentarians include Deepak Raj Gupta, Daniel Mookhey, Kaushaliya Vaghela and Gurmesh Singh, Anne Warner and Jags Krishnan.



