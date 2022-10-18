Feature

Indian student stabbed in Sydney now stable; family to arrive today

An Indian PhD student had to undergo multiple surgeries after being stabbed in Sydney. His brother is due to arrive in Australia soon. Meanwhile, India has said that it expects Australia to deal with this incident 'seriously'.

Shubham garg.jfif

Shubham Garg, a PhD student at UNSW, was stabbed multiple times in Sydney. Source: Twitter

Highlights
  • Shubham Garg, an Indian PhD student, was attacked in Sydney.
  • NSW Police has apprehended a 27-year-old male in connection with the attack.
  • India expects Australia to deal with this incident 'seriously'.
Shubham Garg, a 28-year-old PhD student at the University of New South Wales, was stabbed multiple times near his apartment earlier this month. Medics rushed him to the Royal North Shore Hospital with critical wounds to his face, chest and abdomen.

Initially said to be in critical condition, Mr Garg has now been shifted to the general ward. He underwent multiple surgeries.

Dr Yadu Singh is one of the community members helping the victim's family.

Advertisement
"The community has rallied with Shubham. We've received offers of financial and other assistance from multiple organisations, including the IIT [Indian Institute of Technology] alumni association."
Dr Yadu Singh
Dr Yadu Singh, President of the Federation of Indian Associations of NSW, is helping Mr Garg's family. Credit: Dr Yadu Singh
Dr Singh told SBS Hindi that he helped the family obtain an emergency visa to travel to Australia.

"His younger brother, Rohit, was the only one to have a passport in the family. I wrote to the Australian High Commission in India, and they immediately took action."

Gold Coast-based registered migration agent Seema Chauhan helped the family apply for the visa and travel arrangements.

"The first concern of his [Mr Garg] family was that a family member reaches Sydney. We applied for the visa and it came through in a day," says Ms Chauhan.
Shubham Garg's younger brother, Rohit, is due to arrive in Sydney today.
The University of New South Wales has also provided financial assistance to Mr Garg for the forensic cleaning of his apartment, where he ran and hid after the attack.

NSW Police
has apprehended a 27-year-old male in connection with this case. He has been denied bail.

arindam bagchi.jpg
Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said he was happy an arrest has been made in Mr Garg's case. Source: YouTube / Ministry of external Affairs, India
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Some of our officials met him [Mr Garg] in the hospital in Sydney. We extended our consular services. Australian authorities will give you more details on the investigation. Our expectation is that it's seen seriously.”

He said that he was happy that the arrest was made.

Dr Yadu Singh said the family has thanked the community for their continued support and requested privacy for the betterment of Mr Garg.

The reason for the attack remains unknown at this time.

2 min read
Published 18 October 2022 at 11:11am, updated 18 October 2022 at 2:14pm
By Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS

