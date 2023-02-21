Visa update : Work hours capped for foreign students, extended post-study work rights for eligible courses

What is the new change?





Student visa work restrictions were relaxed throughout the pandemic, and completely removed in January 2022 to allow international students to work over their normal limit of 40 hours per fortnight to address workforce shortages.





This will end on 30 June 2023, according to the Department of Home Affairs.





"This ensures that student visa holders are able to focus on obtaining a quality Australian education and qualification, while remaining able to support themselves financially, gain valuable work experience, and contribute to Australia’s workforce needs," the DHA statement said.



Student visa work restrictions were relaxed throughout the pandemic, and completely removed in January 2022 to allow international students to work over their normal limit of 40 hours per fortnight to address workforce shortages. (Representative image) Credit: Tempura/Getty Images The government has also announced extension of post-study work rights for international students who have graduated from an Australian higher education provider.





The Minister for Home Affairs Clare O'Neil said “Enabling students that gain an education in Australia to stay longer and contribute to our economy benefits us all."



Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil (right) and Member for McMahon and Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen. (Representative Image) Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE “After a lost decade on immigration and skills we are looking for ways to utilise skilled migrants via enhanced training and better targeted, less exploitative programs for temporary visa workers and students," she added.





The government has released the list of occupations and the eligible qualifications that will enable graduates to access greater work rights.





"We are targeting the skills Australia needs most, including health, teaching, engineering and agricultural fields," the minister said in an official statement.





These extended work rights will also come into effect from 1 July and will extend working rights from two years to four years for select bachelor's degrees, three years to five years for select master's degrees and four years to six years for all doctoral degrees.





Minister for Education Jason Clare said “Businesses are screaming out for skilled workers, particularly in the regions."



Federal Education Minister Jason Clare (centre) in a meeting with members of Universities Accord Panel, chaired by eminent scientist Mary O'Kane (right) and includes former Labor minister Jenny Macklin, former Nationals minister Fiona Nash (left), Macquarie Group CEO Shemara Wikramanayake, and academics Barney Glover and Larissa Behrendt in Sydney. (Representative image). Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE “We have got the second highest skills shortage in the developed world, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Skills shortages are everywhere," Mr Clare said.





“We teach and train these skilled workers. This will mean they can stay on longer and use the skills they’ve gained in Australia to help fill some of the chronic skills shortages we have right now," he added.





Do international students feel positive about the new visa changes?





While the decision to extend the working rights of international graduates has been welcomed, many foreign students are worried about the working hour cap.





A hospitality student in Adelaide, Navsheen Kachru, is concerned about the working hour's cap. He works more than 48 hours to pay for his accommodation, food, and private medical insurance.



Navsheen Kachroo is a student based in Adelaide. He's also one of many international students feeling pressure due to Australia's cost of living crisis and rising inflation.





"Increasing living costs, rents, and now limiting working hours will impact international students like me," Mr Kachroo said.





"I currently earn more than $1000 a week which will reduce drastically after the change. It will be a big blow to my financial situation," Mr Kachroo says.





However, he says extended work rights are a positive step for international graduates.





"Extension of work rights after course completion for international students is welcoming news and will solve labour shortage issue currently going on in the country," he adds.





Chief Executive of the peak body Universities Australia, Catriona Jackson, said “Making it easier for more of the talented international graduates our universities educate to use their Australian education in Australia’s cities and regions makes complete sense."



Catriona Jackson at a news conference at Parliament House in Canberra. (representative image) Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE “The decision to extend working rights for PhD students, in particular, will provide a significant boost to the development of Australia’s knowledge economy.”



