'It's time': WA government asks Indian airlines to launch direct flights to Perth

India is now WA's fourth biggest market for tourists coming to the state, both for business and holidays. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, India was the 11th biggest market for the state.





The state government says it wants to build a long-term relationship with India.





"The Deputy Premier has been to India twice since international borders (re-)opened in 2022. This emphasises the importance of the relationship between WA and India," a spokesperson for WA's Deputy Premier, Roger Cook, told SBS Hindi.



WA Premier, Mark McGowan (standing on left), with the state's Deputy Premier, Roger Cook (centre). (Representative image) Source: AAP / RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/AAPIMAGE Asked about direct flight services from Perth to India, the spokesperson said: "There is general agreement a direct flight is highly likely but at this stage there is no timeframe on when it will happen."





Mr Cook brought up the issue during his recent India visit last month, when he attended the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2023.



During the summit he (WA Deputy Premier Roger Cook) met with the CEOs of Air India, Vistara and IndiGo. He also met with 15 key tourism distribution partners. WA Deputy Premier's spokesperson

Official figures reveal that arrivals into WA from India have already exceeded pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. In 2019, India was the 11th largest international tourism market, but now it is ranked fourth.





India is also being seen as the largest market for international students since 2019 with a huge potential for growth.





In a recent opinion piece in The West Australian newspaper, Mr Cook highlighted the role of the Indian community by saying "...it is a very important part of the culture of our State. We have strong and enduring local ties."



WA Deputy Premier, Roger Cook. Source: AAP / RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/AAPIMAGE "Growing respectful and meaningful links with India as the sands shift across the geo-political world will leave a powerful and enduring legacy for WA," Mr Cook wrote.





"The CAPA India Aviation Summit in Delhi - where the who’s who of Indian airlines gather - was the reason. But on the sidelines I met with every major Indian airline and a few other major international CEOS such as Emirates to press the case for a direct flight to Perth."



The direct flight is our initial goal - for business, skilled workers, students, tourists and family. WA Deputy Premier Roger Cook

According to Perth-based Dr Sanjay Mukhedkar, direct air services will benefit not just the Indian community but even the medical community.



Dr Sanjay Mukhedkar is a Perth-based cancer specialist. "Apart from the obvious cutting the journey time significantly, the direct flights will also mean people can reach on time if there is a family medical emergency back home," Dr Sanjay pointed out.





Highlighted the medical perspective, he indicated that such a move would facilitate the timely delivery of medical aids, including medicines, drugs, and vaccinations.



"I am very excited to be a part of a project that will manufacture a radio isotope for cancer patients. These isotopes have a half life, which means time is limited," Dr Sanjay noted, adding that the direct air link can significantly impact cancer patients.





Echoing similar sentiments, Indian Society of Western Australia (ISWA) Business Wing Chair, Veeranna Sataraddi, said the ISWA had started a petition for direct flights and had also approached the two governments previously.



Veeranna Sataraddi (Chair of the Indian Society of Western Australia Business Wing). "It's time to do this. There are almost 120,000 Indian origin people living in WA and the Free Trade Agreement will further drive the travel demand as trade and investments links expand between the two sides," Mr Sataraddi said.





According him, the direct air connectivity will also benefit the international student community who are coming to the state in large numbers now.



"We know education is a key pillar of the WA-India relationship...Direct flights would be an excellent move for Indian students living and studying here," he said.





