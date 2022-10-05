Australian leaders extend Dussehra wishes, praise Hindu community

Dusshera, also known as Vijayadashmi, is a Hindu festival that marks the end of Navratri, a nine-day festival. This Hindu festival, observed every year on the 10th day of the Ashvin or Kartik month, celebrates Lord Ram's victory over Ravana.





This year, the festival is observed on 5 October. It is after Dussehra that Diwali, fondly called the 'festival of lights', is celebrated.





On Tuesday, the Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews extended his greetings to the Hindu community by saying "I know that this is a special time to honour rich and ancient traditions – and for families to come together and celebrate all that you’ve achieved."



Advertisement

It’s also an opportunity thank Victoria’s Hindu community for the enormous contribution you make to our state. Victorian Premier Dan Andrews

"Each and every day, you help to make Victoria better, fairer and stronger. From my family to yours – I’d like to say thank you and wish you a very happy Dussehra," the premier added.





Opposition leader Peter Dutton also extended his warm wishes by saying "I send my warmest wishes to the Hindu community on the occasion of Dusshera".



Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE "The past nine days of Navratri has brought much joy and celebration across many cities in Australia. The festival of Dusshera (Vijaya Dashami / Dashain) ushers in the victory of good over evil and brings with it optimism and hope," he said.



Dussehra greetings by the opposition leader Peter Dutton.

The Hindu community in Australia enriches us with their culture, faith, traditions, and contributes much to our national way of life. I trust that the community will participate in the celebrations with enthusiasm and joy. Opposition leader Peter Dutton

"On behalf of the Federal Parliamentary Liberal Party, I hope that Dussehra brings the Hindu community in Australia much health, peace, and prosperity," Mr Dutton said.





Extending his wishes, the Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said "My warmest regards to the Hindu Australian community celebrating Dussehra."



Labor member for Scullin Andrew Giles. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

This wonderful festival, with all its diverse elements, is just one of many ways in which the Hindu Australian community contributes to the rich vibrancy of our multicultural society. Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs Andrew Giles

"The sounding of drums and conch shells and the glow of the full moon mark the celebration of victory of good over evil," Mr Giles said.



