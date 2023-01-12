Driver charged over death of four Indian men in Shepparton car crash

Four men of Indian background were killed in a car accident in Shepparton, north of Melbourne.





According to Victoria Police, a Peugeot car collided with a Toyota Hilux ute at an intersection on Pine Lodge North Road at about 4:45pm (local time). Two other men were also injured in the collision.



LISTEN TO Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts SBS Hindi 06/01/2023 11:06 Play

On 11 January, Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives charged the driver of the Peugeot car.





According to a media statement, the driver of the car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries where he remains under police guard.





"He (driver of Peugeot car) has been charged with four counts of dangerous driving causing death and remanded to appear in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 8 June.



Police at the scene of a car accident in the northern Victorian town of Shepparton (Representative image). Source: AAP / RAY SIZER/AAPIMAGE The ute driver, a 29-year-old Nathalia man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.





'There were five people in the car that collided with the ute, struck a road sign and came to rest in a nearby paddock," the statement said.





Earlier in a telephonic interview with SBS Hindi, Acting Assistant Commissioner for Road Policing Justin Goldsmith confirmed that three of the four men killed in the crash were of Indian background and were not wearing seatbelts.





"Tragically, the three men in the rear seat of Peugeot car who were ejected from the vehicle, have died. The front seat passenger who wasn't ejected but was trapped in the car, also died at the scene," Mr Goldsmith said.



Driver of the Peugeot car was airlifted to the hospital. (Representative image) Source: AAP / SHANNON MORRIS/AAPIMAGE Mr Goldsmith stressed the importance of adhering to traffic regulations after the accident.





"If you are new to Australia, make sure you make yourself aware of the traffic rules. Wearing a seatbelt is mandatory in Victoria and it is like second nature to Victorians who are born and brought up here. Even if you are here for shorter period of time, you should make yourself aware of traffic rules," he said.





According to Shepparton resident Dhami Singh, the community was shocked and extremely saddened by the incident.





"There have been four deaths, and it is a tremendous loss for the entire community. Their funerals have not yet been held," Mr Singh said.



