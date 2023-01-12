Driver charged over death of four Indian men in Shepparton car crash

Victoria police have charged the 41-year old driver of the Peugeot car that collided with a ute in Shepparton's Pine Lodge North Road, killing four passengers on 4 January.

SHEPPARTON SHOOTING

Ambulance Credit: FIONA EVANS/AAPIMAGE

Four men of Indian background were killed in a car accident in Shepparton, north of Melbourne.

According to Victoria Police, a Peugeot car collided with a Toyota Hilux ute at an intersection on Pine Lodge North Road at about 4:45pm (local time). Two other men were also injured in the collision.
LISTEN TO
hindi_06123_Accident.mp3 image

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

SBS Hindi

06/01/202311:06
On 11 January, Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives charged the driver of the Peugeot car.

According to a
media statement,
the driver of the car was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries where he remains under police guard.

"He (driver of Peugeot car) has been charged with four counts of dangerous driving causing death and remanded to appear in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 8 June.
TEEN CAR ACCIDENT SHEPPARTON
Police at the scene of a car accident in the northern Victorian town of Shepparton (Representative image). Source: AAP / RAY SIZER/AAPIMAGE
The ute driver, a 29-year-old Nathalia man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

'There were five people in the car that collided with the ute, struck a road sign and came to rest in a nearby paddock," the statement said.

Earlier in a telephonic interview with SBS Hindi, Acting Assistant Commissioner for Road Policing Justin Goldsmith confirmed that three of the four men killed in the crash were of Indian background and were not wearing seatbelts.

"Tragically, the three men in the rear seat of Peugeot car who were ejected from the vehicle, have died. The front seat passenger who wasn't ejected but was trapped in the car, also died at the scene," Mr Goldsmith said.
POLICE SHOOTING HOSPITAL MELBOURNE
Driver of the Peugeot car was airlifted to the hospital. (Representative image) Source: AAP / SHANNON MORRIS/AAPIMAGE
Mr Goldsmith stressed the importance of adhering to traffic regulations after the accident.

"If you are new to Australia, make sure you make yourself aware of the traffic rules. Wearing a seatbelt is mandatory in Victoria and it is like second nature to Victorians who are born and brought up here. Even if you are here for shorter period of time, you should make yourself aware of traffic rules," he said.

According to Shepparton resident Dhami Singh, the community was shocked and extremely saddened by the incident.

"There have been four deaths, and it is a tremendous loss for the entire community. Their funerals have not yet been held," Mr Singh said.

Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.

Share
2 min read
Published 12 January 2023 at 12:15pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS