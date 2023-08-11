Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Karthik Aryan lift curtain on Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023

With over 100 films representing 20 languages, the festival will spotlight blockbusters, documentaries, timeless treasures and more from the realm of Indian cinema.





In anticipation of the festival's opening night, three distinguished guests – Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and Kartik Aaryan – engaged in an open and informal conversation with film critic Rajeev Masand on Thursday evening.





Addressing the enthusiastic crowd at Melbourne's Immigration Museum, Bollywood star Ms Mukerji said that she entered the film industry at the age of 16.





Now, with 27 years behind her, she reflected on how each film she has undertaken has been a valuable learning experience.



"I was not a film student and I didn't want to be an actor. So obviously (through) my experiences with each filmmaker, cameraman, editor, assistant, and makeup and hair person, I think I have learnt on the way," she shared.



"These were very valuable experiences that I got in my career. People, who work behind the camera, which you don't get to see, are the people who help actors in everything," she said, elaborating on how she was encouraged by her directors to do some of the most important films of her career.



She also talked about her latest release, 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' , a story of an immigrant Indian mother who fought the Norwegian foster care system and legal machinery to win back custody the of her children.



"I had to bring forward the challenges you (Indians living overseas) face. What people in India think (is) that you all are having fun without any stress, but what you guys face here is a lot of challenges ... Every generation must have gone through some kind of discrimination, racism, feeling of not as one of them," she told the crowd.



She mentioned that the film arrived at time when she had experienced a miscarriage, and the parallel emotions she was undergoing compelled her to accept the role.





As a part of the ‘In Conversation’ sessions, filmmaker Mr Johar also delved into some of his most iconic films, offering attendees valuable insights into his craft and experiences.



"When my latest film, 'Rocky aur Rani', started receiving good reviews and a lot of love, I was actually surprised," Mr Johar shared.





He remembered the occasion when he was shooting a movie and got a phone call from Delhi informing him about being honoured with the Padma Shri award, one of the highest civilian honours of India.



"I was in disbelief and when I shared the news with my mother even she didn't believe me at first, but then we both became teary," said Mr Johar, who will be celebrated in the festival for completing 25 years in cinema.



Bollywood film director producer Karan Johar is visiting Melbourne to attend the Indian Film Festival. He told the crowd that he was also set to start shooting the next season of his famous talkshow, 'Coffee with Karan', soon.





During the event, 32-year-old actior Mr Aryan also took the opportunity to discuss his film journey, sharing insights from his career.



Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan, 32 (R), in conversation with Rajeev Masand (L). Mr Aryan expressed his joy at being in Australia for the first time and was pleasantly surprised by the overwhelming affection he received from the diaspora.



With the world premiere of 'Ghoomer' as the opening night film, the festival has announced that legendary Indian actor Shabana Azmi will hoist the Indian flag at the IFFM Independence Day celebrations on 12 August at Alexandra Gardens.





The IFFM Chats will also take place at the National Gallery of Victoria from 11-13 August.



