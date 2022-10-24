Appreciation or appropriation? Why the saree is finding favour among Australian politicians

Highlights The saree is a traditional South Asian garment consisting of a length of cotton or silk draped around the body

Celebrities and political figures from outside the culture are increasingly embracing the saree

‘A saree breaks down the barriers,’ says former politician Jodi McKay

Jodi McKay, former leader of the opposition in the New South Wales Legislative Assembly, owns about a hundred sarees, many of which were gifts from Australia's Indian diaspora.





“About eight years ago my friend Aruna introduced me to sarees. I was a bit shy at first, but now I have become more familiar with the sarees of different states.





"What's really special about being a lover of sarees is that you're always learning and every saree that I own has a story behind it,” she says.



Former Australian politician Jodi McKay (fifth from right) in Indian saree at an event. Ms McKay is proud of her saree collection which includes Banarasi , Zardozi , Pochampally , Kanjivaram , and Kerala ( Kasuva ) varieties, to name a few.



'Conversation starter'

As a member of parliament, she felt that people sometimes found it difficult to approach her, so wearing a saree served as an ice-breaker.





“All the aunties love coming up to me and they are fixing up my pallu [the loose end of a saree that's generally draped over the shoulder], or talking to me about the fabric... So it's a real conversation starter,” Ms McKay says.



Former Australian politician Jodi McKay wearing an Indian saree. Once Ms McKay was travelling on a train wearing a saree when a young Indian student approached her.





“He said to me, 'you make me miss my mum!' And he showed me his mum on the phone and she was wearing a saree.





"Now, that young man would never have felt that he could come and talk to me. And that's what a saree does, it breaks down the barriers. And it just makes me feel confident as a woman,” she says.





However, Ms McKay explains that being a saree lover comes with its own challenges.



Many Australian politicians are now seen wearing Indian sarees at public events and social gatherings. “One of the first times I actually put the saree blouse on the wrong way, which was quite an experience. Another time I wore a south Indian saree to a north Indian event. So now I am more mindful when I choose a saree for a special occasion,” she says.





Ms McKay recalls that she was the first woman in Australia to wear a saree in the state and federal parliament. More women have since followed.





Now as one of the National Chairs of the Australia India Business Council, Ms McKay believes that wearing a saree is about cultural understanding, and she notes there is a growing market for sarees in Australia.



Former Australian politician Jodi McKay (second from right).

'A timeless celebration'

Minister for Communications and Federal Member for Greenway Michelle Rowland says the saree is a "timeless and spiritual celebration" of Indian culture for women around the globe.





“One of the first times I wore a saree was in 2014 when the honourable PM Narendra Modi visited Australia. I recall feeling as though it perfectly marked this auspicious occasion to, as an Australian woman, wear a saree upon the arrival of the Indian prime minister to our nation and make him feel welcome.”



From Left: Julia Finn, former Australian politician Jodi McKay along with others. Credit: Harmohan Walia “There is a lot to learn about the threads, weaves, fabrics and designs… To think that a saree can take three months to weave is just amazing. And so whenever I wear a saree, I think about what work has gone into it.



We here in Australia are slowly understanding how this is an art form, it's intertwined with the history of India. So if you understand the saree, I think you understand India. Michelle Rowland

“Following the 2022 Federal Election, it gave me great joy to receive a saree custom-made in Delhi from my good friend Parul; a light pink, sequined embellished, modern take on the traditional saree. I look forward to wearing it at upcoming Diwali celebrations this year,” Ms Rowland says.





Julia Finn, member for Granville, began wearing sarees to Indian events as a councillor on Parramatta City Council, before she entered parliament.



MP Julia Finn (R) wearing a saree at an event. “I really enjoy wearing them and learning about the different traditional weaves, styles and drapes. I have had the opportunity to see sarees being woven and learned about that process, also the cultural significance of some sarees like the white cotton and gold sarees worn during Onam celebrations in Kerala,” she says.





Ms Finn believes that the Indian garment has the potential to become a staple of formal business attire in Australia.



“I have often seen Indian Australian, Nepalese Australian and Sri Lankan Australian women wearing sarees as formal business attire in Australia and they look wonderful, sarees are so much more stylish and beautiful than most suits,” Ms Finn says.



Appreciation or appropriation?

Nowadays people, organisations and businesses are increasingly being taken to task for appropriating cultures outside of their own.





But scholars say the lines are often blurred between “ethical” cultural sharing and “exploitative” cultural appropriation.





Saroni Roy is an Indian-Australian actor and co-chair of the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance’s Equity Diversity Committee.





While acknowledging that politicians may stand to benefit from adopting cultural attire like sarees, she believes it’s often a case of “cultural appreciation”.



I would say it’s definitely social capital, as the Australian political leaders are showcasing ‘saree diplomacy’ - the strong bi-lateral relations between Australia and India. Saroni Roy

“The Australian political leaders go beyond just donning these sarees. They also deep dive into the finer nuances that the saree signifies, from the certain types of weave, pattern, fabric and loom associated with the specific festivals, foods and cultures of specific states or regions of India.”





“The saree has definitely added several options, colours and diversity to their wardrobe, apart from the usual Western formal power-suits and dresses.”





And she says it’s not just Australia political leaders embracing the "six yards of sheer elegance”, citing the saree’s appearance at the MET Gala and Cannes Film Festival, and on Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga and Liz Hurley.





“Each saree has a story. It’s a piece of art, a statement giving voice to sustainable fashion, ‘Who made my clothes? Where did it come from?’ - aspects we usually don’t think about much when we wear Western outfits,” she says.



