SBS announces new destination channel for Australia’s South Asian community

SBS is updating and changing schedules to ensure that its South Asian language content reaches listeners while they’re at work, at home, or while they’re mobile.

sbs broadcast languages.jpg

SBS offers more ways to listen and connect with content that you love; Hindi, Bangla, Malayalam, Urdu, Tamil, Punjabi, Nepali, Sinhala and Gujarati programs now available on SBS PopDesi. Credit: SBS

It's easier than ever to listen to your favourite audio content as SBS announces another audio destination for its South Asian language programs.

From Thursday 5 October 2023, the Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Nepali, Malayalam, Punjabi, Sinhala, Tamil and Urdu programs will be broadcast live on SBS PopDesi between 11am-6pm.

Through this channel, SBS aims to reach the more than 1.5 million Australians who speak a South Asian language at home.

With a newly updated and refreshed schedule, SBS PopDesi will provide more options for listeners to hear their stories, songs and sounds on the platform they prefer and at the time they choose.

Audiences can continue to hear, repeat or simulcast programs at familiar timeslots on SBS Radio 2 giving more choice and flexibility across SBS linear and digital radio services.

This refresh is part of the SBS50 Audio Strategy focused on accelerating digital-first production across broadcast radio, live streaming, digital publishing and podcasting to better meet audience preferences.

“We are so excited we have a new destination channel for Australia’s diverse communities with South Asian heritage,” said David Hua, SBS Director of Audio and Language Content.
In one place you will be able to get SBS language programs, news, current affairs, and also our wonderful entertainment and music offerings. We can’t wait to see the audience's response to this new expanded offering.
David Hua, SBS Director of Audio and Language Content
SBS regularly updates its language offerings to better service the communities with culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.

Statistics show that South Asians are the fastest-growing migrant population in Australia.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics 2021 Census lists the Punjabi-speaking population as 239,033, followed by Hindi speakers at 197,132, Nepali speakers at 133,068 and Urdu speakers at 111, 873.

According to the Census data, the proportion of people speaking Tamil is 95,404. Sinhala 85,869, Gujarati 81,334, Malayalam 78,738, Bangla 70,116 and Telugu 59,406.

The rebranding of SBS PopDesi into a destination channel for South Asian communities and the moving of some language programs to new time slots are designed to increase engagement and accessibility.
SBS PopDesi destination_.png
Source: SBS
Audiences have been responding positively to the proposed change. According to a message received from a SBS Punjabi listener: “Thank you for changing the Punjabi program time from night to evening. We appreciate that you have heard the community feedback

As SBS digitally innovates its offerings it will continue to fortify the role of radio as the backbone of audio consumption in the future.

It's really an exciting and pivotal time for what's to come from SBS as it continues to produce and present its distinctive content.

Here is what will change from 5 October:
SBS Pop Desi new schedule.png
Source: SBS Credit: SBS Nepali
SBS PopDesi will broadcast language services Monday to Friday between 11 am and 6 pm Monday to Friday, and from 5 pm to 6 pm on weekends.

The ever-popular PopDesi music mix will be broadcast outside these hours on mornings, evenings and weekends.

Now listeners will have the opportunity to hear SBS Audio language programs via AM/FM radio, DAB+ radio, Digital TV, and streaming on our website
SBS.com.au/Audio
and the SBS Audio App.

All the above-listed language programs will be repeated or simulcast at familiar timeslots on SBS Radio 2.

SBS Radio 2 is broadcast on both the AM and FM frequencies in Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra and Newcastle. SBS Radio also broadcasts nationally on either the AM or FM frequencies in other major centres around Australia. View the full list of frequencies
here
.

While these are changes in schedules and platforms, the much-loved SBS content and quality will remain a constant as SBS continues to be a reliable source for communities to depend on.

With image inputs from Deeju Sivadas and Abhas Parajuli and Vrishali Jain.
Share
4 min read
Published 2 October 2023 2:11pm
Updated 2 October 2023 5:05pm
By Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS

Share this with family and friends

Most popular

10:47
mah4.jpeg

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Sydney celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's legacy by hosting peace symposium

23:30
Voice to Parliament referendum_debate 28 sept 2023 .png

Indian Australians discuss and debate their choices ahead of the Voice Referendum

11:04
image-1.jpg

Escalating India-Canada diplomatic row: Why Australia should pay attention to its vibrant Indian diaspora

09:43
APTOPIX Myanmar Swimming to Bangladesh

'A lifesaving skill': International students urged to join university swim programs

Indian students

Australian student visa applicants will soon need to show higher savings

08:04
WA COVID19 BORDER

Western Australia eases permanent residency rules for skilled migrants

09:12
INDIA UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

Victoria extends permanent residency path for skilled migrants as visa places slashed this year

04:58
Adult boy and girl talking with each other during packing

Perth real estate agent suspended after racist email to tenants