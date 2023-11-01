SBS Hindi 'Reel Fun' Diwali competition: Send us a creative Facebook reel of your celebrations and WIN!!

Create a spark this Diwali with a short, entertaining 60 second reel to be part of the SBS Hindi 'Reel' Competition. 3 Winners will receive $200 dollar vouchers each.

young woman diwali celebrate - stock photo

Diwali is all about festivities, food, family and fun. Credit: Deepak Sethi/Getty Images

We’re inviting you to create an impactful short video (Facebook Reel) of under 60 seconds. Three Prize winners from the Reel Entries will each receive one gift card to the value of AUD$200.00.

Please send the reels via email on hindi.program@sbs.com.au

The video must focus on 'HOW TO MAKE THIS DIWALI MORE FUN' as its main theme.
  • The idea is to share how you will add more fun and exciting elements to your Diwali celebration, this year, and make it more engaging and memorable.
  • We want the video viewers to watch the video, learn something, have a laugh or be inspired with your creativity.
  • Please do not submit any Reels that are blurry, have low resolution or have not been created by you. Only original content will qualify as an entry.
  • Effects and music can be added to your reel to enhance it. You can also use captions to add a touch of personality or describe the content.
  • Please note that Facebook Reels are set up for vertical scrolling. So please don’t turn your phone to the side when you are recording.
  • Please include your details with your entry, including (but not limited to) name, date of birth, address, phone number and email address.
Published 1 November 2023 11:01am
Updated 1 November 2023 11:13am
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

