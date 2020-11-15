Sydney Opera House turns gold for Diwali

The iconic Sydney Opera House was lit up in a golden orange to mark Diwali, the festival of lights.

اپرا هاوس سیدنی Source: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

Highlights
  • Diwali celebrated on November 14, 2020
  • Sydney Opera House lit up on Saturday to mark Diwali
  • Close to 700,000 Indians live in Australia
For the seventh year in a row, the iconic sails of the Sydney Opera House turned gold to mark the most widely celebrated Hindu festival, Diwali.

Acting Minister for Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament for Parramatta, Geoff Lee along with Consul General of India in Sydney Mr Manish Gupta were present on the occasion.

“Tonight we are lighting the Opera House in recognition, to celebrate Diwali but also to pay tribute to the Australian Indian community and strong Australia-India relations,” Mr Lee said.

Minister Lee acknowledged how COVID-19 pandemic meant Diwali was going to be different this year.

“Well, of course, this year is going to be different because of COVID, I wish everybody Happy Diwali on behalf of the New South Wales government. Stay safe and I wish you all the best for Diwali,” he said.

“Lighting of the Opera House means a lot for the Australian Indian community and for Australia-India relations. This momentous occasion strongly resonates with the Indian diaspora and back home in India,” Consul General Gupta said.

“We are indeed thankful to you and honourable Premier for giving whole-hearted support to the festivities in a COVID-Safe manner.

“I wish everyone a Happy Diwali and safe Diwali,” Mr Gupta said.

Diwali or Deepavali ‘the festival of lights’ is celebrated by the vast Hindu population in Australia and across the world.

Traditionally, families celebrating the event decorate their houses with lights and ‘Diyas’ (lamps or candles), representing the victory of good over evil, or light over darkness.

This year, due to COVID-19, like everyone, SBS Hindi too is celebrating Diwali differently.

Share your best Diwali photos and you stand a chance to win fabulous prizes.

2 min read
Published 16 November 2020
By Mosiqi Acharya

